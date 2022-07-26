ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarDadBill: Genesis GV-70 2.5T AWD

By William Chamberlain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n15TH_0gszJC7300

The Times will be running some videos from William Chamberlain, a former local columnist, on a probationary basis over the next month to gauge our reader's interest in reviews of some of the latest autos to hit our roads.

The GV suite of SUVs from Genesis are quickly becoming some of my favorite to test. They are stylish, fast and comfortable. Genesis is also able to make vehicles that give you a powerful feeling of quality when behind the wheel. That sounds like a recipe for success for sure.

