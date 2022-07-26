Walmart’s Super App, Cashi, Marries Digital Payments and Cash in Mexico

www.pymnts.com
Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL
Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) has reached an agreement with MG Payment to acquire its eWallet, mobile banking and point of sale (POS) cannabis payment processing platform, according to a press release Monday (Aug. 1). This will let NCRPS offer a banking product that can serve the needs of...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Offers Drivers Perks, Debit Card
Today in the connected economy, Uber debuts new features designed to offer more flexibility to its team of drivers. Also, Hertz reaps the benefits of investing in connected cars, while Amazon and Google see growth in their cloud operations. Uber has launched a pair of features — and a new...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Who Can Deliver the Value Consumers Want and Need?
Thirty years ago, in a tightly contested run for the White House, political strategist James Carville characterized the singularity of focus he felt was needed to win the election with the now famous quip, “It’s the economy, stupid.”. That sentiment is arguably even more true today than it...
Today in B2B Payments: Tartan Payroll Management Platform Notches $4.5M; Digital Payments Streamline Truckers’ Deliveries
Today in B2B payments, Unilever sees a rise in B2B eCommerce, and a PYMNTS and Corcentric report shows speedy digitization in the finance and healthcare verticals. Plus, Razer Merchant Services teams with Atome for increased BNPL acceptance, Think Big Solutions adds digital factoring platform and B2B payments and invoicing networks help small suppliers grow.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Celsius Network Crash Leaves Customers Struggling Without Funds
Crypto lending is going sour for many investors who are now seeing very real risks play out as companies like Celsius go under, leaving withdrawals and money frozen. "I knew there were risks," said a client in an unsigned letter to the judge overseeing the multi-billion-dollar Celsuis bankruptcy, one of many such letters. "It seemed a worthwhile risk."
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
ClickBank CFO: Localized Payments, Streamlined FX, Key to Global Expansion
At first glance, eCommerce platforms are made for the global economy. They are extensible, cross borders and rely on digital means to bring buyers and sellers together to get goods displayed, advertised and available on a worldwide stage. But behind the browsing and the buying lies a wealth of complexity.
Receipt Data Bridges Loyalty Gap for Savvy Retailers and Banks
A common definition of loyalty “is a strong feeling of support or allegiance.” It’s an apt description of what businesses seek to gain from investments in loyalty programs, but many miss the mark and fail to garner stronger consumer affinity — often due to a lack of granular transactional insights that can provide actionable intel and in turn power better programs.
Study Finds Contactless Cards Still Apple Pay’s Biggest Competition at Checkout
Apple Pay extended its commanding lead over the mobile wallet competition in the last 12 months, now capturing 48% of all in-store mobile wallet payments in the United States, with second place Google Pay far behind at 17%. However, mobile wallets remain unpopular for in-store payments, accounting for just 5.8%...
More People Turn to Dollar Stores for Essentials Due to Inflation
As retail prices continue to soar, cash-strapped households are reeling in expenses by skipping extras, buying in bulk, doing without, and turning to dollar stores for essentials. Consumer spending climbed 1.1% in June amid 40-year record high inflation, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported last week. From October...
Payment Optimization Is the Watchword as Commerce Goes Global
Payment choice is a good thing that came out of the pandemic, but it’s gotten so complicated that eCommerce players need to optimize now so that complexity doesn’t lead shoppers to abandon their carts en masse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, PayU Chief Technology Officer. discussed the dizzying...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Unveils Same-Day Local Retail Deliveries
Today in the connected economy, Amazon offers Prime members same-day delivery from a slate of local retail stores around the country. Plus, the founder of Ethereum casts doubt on Meta’s ability to launch a metaverse, and Tiffany & Co. ventures into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Amazon is...
Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery
Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
Egypt Startups Leverage Tech to Drive Food Industry Innovation for Consumers, Businesses
Egyptian startups are banking on digital solutions to drive business growth in the local and regional food sector, which has primarily operated offline and is in dire need of digitization to increase efficiency and productivity and lower costs. The ultrafast delivery model is still a relatively new concept in the...
Comerica Bank Taps Allysun Fleming to Head Payments Unit
Comerica Bank has appointed Allysun Fleming to lead payment strategy as it moves all payments-related operations into a single unit that she will head as the new executive vice president, payments, reporting to Executive Vice President Peter Sefzik. “Our vision is to grow and optimize Comerica in ways that deepen...
AI-Powered Autonomous Stores Usher in Next-Gen Retail for European Shoppers
It was a little over a decade ago that self-checkout technology started becoming mainstream in Europe. Since then, the cashierless retail experience has gained traction in the region as self-service options are increasingly branching out into other retail sectors. The associated payment technologies of pay-at-pump fuel and touchscreen fast food ordering kiosks are now a common sight across the continent, buoyed by reduced staffing personnel and shorter queues.
Digital Bank Grasshopper Secures $30.4M to Drive Growth
Digital commercial bank Grasshopper Bank has raised $30.4 million to support its growth across the business and innovation economies and meet clients’ expectations by providing the latest technology and digital banking solutions. The funding round came from existing backers Patriot Financial Partners, Endeavour Capital Advisors, FJ Capital Management and...
As Remote Work Goes Global, Paying Workers Gets Complex
As the idea of a permanently remote workforce gains acceptance after two years of COVID-enforced telecommuting, it isn’t exactly surprising that companies that started looking for talent beyond their own offices and cities are now looking beyond their own borders. According to PYMNTS’ “Cross-Border Payroll And Contractor Payments Report,”...
