ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart’s Super App, Cashi, Marries Digital Payments and Cash in Mexico

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL

Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash App#Digital Economy#Smart Phone#Cashi#Financial Services#Walmart Mexico
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Tartan Payroll Management Platform Notches $4.5M; Digital Payments Streamline Truckers’ Deliveries

Today in B2B payments, Unilever sees a rise in B2B eCommerce, and a PYMNTS and Corcentric report shows speedy digitization in the finance and healthcare verticals. Plus, Razer Merchant Services teams with Atome for increased BNPL acceptance, Think Big Solutions adds digital factoring platform and B2B payments and invoicing networks help small suppliers grow.
SMALL BUSINESS
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
pymnts

Celsius Network Crash Leaves Customers Struggling Without Funds

Crypto lending is going sour for many investors who are now seeing very real risks play out as companies like Celsius go under, leaving withdrawals and money frozen. "I knew there were risks," said a client in an unsigned letter to the judge overseeing the multi-billion-dollar Celsuis bankruptcy, one of many such letters. "It seemed a worthwhile risk."
MARKETS
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
pymnts

Receipt Data Bridges Loyalty Gap for Savvy Retailers and Banks

A common definition of loyalty “is a strong feeling of support or allegiance.” It’s an apt description of what businesses seek to gain from investments in loyalty programs, but many miss the mark and fail to garner stronger consumer affinity — often due to a lack of granular transactional insights that can provide actionable intel and in turn power better programs.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Payment Optimization Is the Watchword as Commerce Goes Global

Payment choice is a good thing that came out of the pandemic, but it’s gotten so complicated that eCommerce players need to optimize now so that complexity doesn’t lead shoppers to abandon their carts en masse. In a conversation with PYMNTS, PayU Chief Technology Officer. discussed the dizzying...
MARKETS
pymnts

Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery

Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Comerica Bank Taps Allysun Fleming to Head Payments Unit

Comerica Bank has appointed Allysun Fleming to lead payment strategy as it moves all payments-related operations into a single unit that she will head as the new executive vice president, payments, reporting to Executive Vice President Peter Sefzik. “Our vision is to grow and optimize Comerica in ways that deepen...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AI-Powered Autonomous Stores Usher in Next-Gen Retail for European Shoppers

It was a little over a decade ago that self-checkout technology started becoming mainstream in Europe. Since then, the cashierless retail experience has gained traction in the region as self-service options are increasingly branching out into other retail sectors. The associated payment technologies of pay-at-pump fuel and touchscreen fast food ordering kiosks are now a common sight across the continent, buoyed by reduced staffing personnel and shorter queues.
RETAIL
pymnts

Digital Bank Grasshopper Secures $30.4M to Drive Growth

Digital commercial bank Grasshopper Bank has raised $30.4 million to support its growth across the business and innovation economies and meet clients’ expectations by providing the latest technology and digital banking solutions. The funding round came from existing backers Patriot Financial Partners, Endeavour Capital Advisors, FJ Capital Management and...
ECONOMY
pymnts

As Remote Work Goes Global, Paying Workers Gets Complex

As the idea of a permanently remote workforce gains acceptance after two years of COVID-enforced telecommuting, it isn’t exactly surprising that companies that started looking for talent beyond their own offices and cities are now looking beyond their own borders. According to PYMNTS’ “Cross-Border Payroll And Contractor Payments Report,”...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy