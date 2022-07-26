Lady Gaga goes viral after clip appears to show ‘invisible force field’ protecting singer on stage

A video of Lady Gaga performing has gone viral after it appears to show the singer protected by an invisible “forcefield”.

The singer – real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – has been performing on her Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour.

A clip from one of the shows has since been shared widely on social media. It shows Lady Gaga on stage as what appears to be a plastic bag is thrown from the crowd, but stops short of hitting her.

The moment has confused fans, and led to numerous jokes over the singer’s “invisible force field” protecting her.

“CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video,” joked the original poster of the video alongside the clip, which has since been watched 4.3 million times.

“Correction Lady Gaga is a force field and has super powers!!!” wrote another.

Someone else added: “What kind of high tech energy shield device is she using for her concerts?”

“Where were u when u learned lady gaga force field confirmed?” wrote a third person.

Another fan wrote: “Did she accidentally just reveal she has magic powers?”

One person suggested that the object was possibly stopped by a stage fan that blew it away from the singer.

Last month, reports emerged that the Oscar winner – who most recently appeared in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci – is in early talks to star opposite Jaoquin Phoenix in the highly anticipated Joker sequel.

While Phoenix’s deal for the forthcoming film is yet to be confirmed, the actor is reportedly in “advanced talks”.

In an extensive new report, Variety documented the salaries that famous actors commanded for various TV and movie roles.

According to the publication, Phoenix will quadruple his earnings should DC Comics want him to star in a sequel.

Phoenix famously played the title role in 2019’s Joker , for which he received $4.5m (£3.84m). The role also earned Phoenix an Oscar.

Phoenix is reportedly asking for $20m (£17m) should Warner Bros want him to star in a sequel.