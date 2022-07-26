Ukrainian woman battles cancer, family needs housing

NORTH PORT — Maksym Glinkin didn’t want to leave Ukraine. He was worried about his wife, Kate, who is battling advanced melanoma cancer traveling in dangerous areas.

But as the Russian bombing came closer to his home in Mykolaiv, he and his wife, their 5-year-old daughter and two pets and evacuated to North Port.

Last week, rockets killed 21 people in Mykolaiv.

Now, Glinkin makes the trip to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa with Kate and tries to find odd jobs to bring in money.

He wants to better provide for his family but can’t until his work permit is approved. The trio was promised housing, but they recently learned it was temporary along with the use of the car. They’ve been asked to find a new place to live as soon as possible.

With school starting in three weeks, Glinkin doesn’t want his daughter, Violetta, to be without a home.

The couple turned to Awaken Church in North Port for help. They received food and gas cards for the cancer treatment appointments. They are looking for temporary housing for themselves and a small dog and cat.

“At this point, they would be grateful to stay in a room at someone’s house — as long as it’s safe for Kate when she is resting after her treatments,” said Anya Khlopkov, a church member, who is working closely with the family.

Khlopkov believes Glinkin will easily get a job when his government papers arrive. As a heavy equipment operator, he is experienced in driving excavators, big rigs and other construction vehicles.

“These are good-paying jobs,” she said. “There’s no doubt that he will be hired to work 40 hours a week. That will allow them to get their own rental. It’s just not going to happen for about three or four months. It takes a while for the government to send the paperwork.”

Khlopkov hopes some of the area churches can help get the word out about the couple’s needs. She said there might be additional resources if others can work together with her to help the family.

“There are four displaced families our church is working with right now, but the Glinkins are the most at risk of being without a home and we don’t want that to happen as Kate is fighting cancer,” Khlopkov said. “We are asking for a miracle. We really need help, especially before school begins. Violetta really wants to go to school and meet new friends.”

For more information, call 941-321-1594.