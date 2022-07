It's true that most people would prefer to spend their time in Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, but even though it is not as famous as these states, Georgia is still worth exploring. Breathtaking scenery, welcoming people and delicious food - anything you could wish for. So if you have never been to Georgia, add it to your list and make sure you pay it a visit next time you get the chance. I promise you will not regret it.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO