Bitcoin Drops Further To This Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, declined to the $21,000 mark, recording sharp losses on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, meanwhile, fell below the $1,500 level, but remained above $1,400.
Several other popular altcoins, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, recorded heavy losses over the previous 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell to around $967 million, notching a 24-hour decline of about 3.8%. BTC was trading lower by around 4.9% to $21,076, while ETH fell around 7.3% to $1,410.00 on Tuesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Coca-Cola Company KO, General Electric Company GE and McDonald's Corporation MCD, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $0.8879
24-hour gain: 2.9%
OKB OKB/USD
Price:
$14.80
24-hour gain: 0.5%
USDD USDD/USD
Price:
$0.9989
24-hour gain: 0.1%
Pax Dollar USDP/USD
Price:
$0.9997
24-hour gain: 0.05%
Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price:
$0.9991
24-hour gain: 0.05%
Losers
Quant QNT/USD
Price:
$84.16
24-hour drop: 11.9%
Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price:
$1.39
24-hour drop: 11.6%
Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price:
$6.27
24-hour drop: 11%
Synthetix SNX/USD
Price:
$2.98
24-hour drop: 10.6%
NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD
Price:
$3.68
24-hour drop: 10.5%
