Bitcoin Drops Further To This Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, declined to the $21,000 mark, recording sharp losses on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, meanwhile, fell below the $1,500 level, but remained above $1,400.

Several other popular altcoins, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, recorded heavy losses over the previous 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell to around $967 million, notching a 24-hour decline of about 3.8%. BTC was trading lower by around 4.9% to $21,076, while ETH fell around 7.3% to $1,410.00 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Coca-Cola Company KO, General Electric Company GE and McDonald's Corporation MCD, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $0.8879

24-hour gain: 2.9%

OKB OKB/USD

Price:

$14.80

24-hour gain: 0.5%

USDD USDD/USD

Price:

$0.9989

24-hour gain: 0.1%

Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price:

$0.9997

24-hour gain: 0.05%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price:

$0.9991

24-hour gain: 0.05%

Losers

Quant QNT/USD

Price:

$84.16

24-hour drop: 11.9%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price:

$1.39

24-hour drop: 11.6%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price:

$6.27

24-hour drop: 11%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price:

$2.98

24-hour drop: 10.6%

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price:

$3.68

24-hour drop: 10.5%