ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Moms speak out during Disability Pride Month as US marks 32 years of ADA

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNUku_0gsz2XpS00

Some moms are opening up this July during Disability Pride Month and shining a light on a topic they feel gets overlooked and is often viewed negatively by others in society.

Natalie Hadley of Omaha, Nebraska, posted on LinkedIn in honor of her son Ranier, who lives with multiple disabilities in a group facility.

"July is Disability Pride Month. I am proud to love someone with multiple disabilities, my son, Ranier aka 'Rain.' Rain has a traumatic brain injury that resulted from being shaken by a daycare provider as an infant. He has come so far from a (mistaken) prognosis of being vegetative to being a loving, funny young man. He makes everyone he meets smile bigger. I love you, Rain! #ProudMama #DisabilityMatters #DisabilityPrideMonth," the 55-year-old mother of three wrote alongside a photo of herself with her 26-year-old son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zfwM_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Natalie Hadley - PHOTO: Natalie Hadley poses with her son Ranier in an undated family photo.

Hadley told "Good Morning America" she wanted to share her story after seeing others post about Disability Pride Month because, unlike some with disabilities who can speak up for themselves, her son is unable to but deserves as much recognition.

"Someone had posted and said … 'I'm not proud of my disability. I am proud of me.' And I thought that was incredibly profound. And that's really what prompted me to share about Rain and say, it's Disability Pride Month. I'm not proud that Rain has a disability, but I am proud of Rain and I am proud to be Rain's mom," Hadley said. "I wanted to be Rain's voice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XoEQ_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Natalie Hadley - PHOTO: Ranier Hadley, also known as Rain, is pictured in an undated family photo.

Nearly 41 million Americans live with a disability, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and on Tuesday, the U.S. will mark the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. It protects the rights of and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

Ranier Hadley, according to his mom, sustained a traumatic brain injury as a 3-month-old at the hands of a daycare provider. He developed shaken baby syndrome, a “severe form of physical child abuse,” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

He also has partial paralysis, some of which affects his speech, as well as emotional control issues and cognitive and developmental delays, meaning he functions at about the level of a 3- or 4-year-old.

"Part of why I advocate, part of why I'm very public and open about being the mother of an adult son with disabilities is, I hope other people see that situation and take comfort from it, maybe get some strength from it," Hadley said.

Michelle Trites, a stay-at-home mom to 3-year-old Emma, said she also felt compelled to join in the social media conversation to raise awareness and respond to people who say they couldn't handle a situation like hers as someone living with a disability who is also a parent to a child with disabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcNXp_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Michelle Trites - PHOTO: Michelle Trites and Emma Trites are pictured in an undated family photo.

"Some days' hard' doesn't even come close to how it feels. I wasn't given a choice. Instead, we were given diagnoses, medications, and therapies. Emma means the world to [my husband] Tyler and I and there is nothing we won't do to give her the best life for her," Trites, 28, wrote in part in an Instagram post .

Emma, according to her mom, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 12 months and then with autism last September.

"As a parent, and as a person with diabetes, it's not something you choose," she told "GMA." "When me and Tyler were expecting, we never imagined that our daughter would be getting two diagnoses within the first two years of her life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hWGK_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Michelle Trites - PHOTO: Emma Trites is pictured in an undated family photo.

"I think one of the hardest things about disabilities and being someone with a disability or a parent to someone with a disability is the word 'disability' comes across to most people as negative or less than and it's not," Trites said. "It's a difference but it doesn't mean that you're less than someone else or that you can't do something. All disabilities are different and I think that people shouldn't be afraid of that word, and they shouldn't feel like that labels them as who they are."

This Disability Pride Month, Hadley wants others to think about how people with disabilities inhabit the world around us.

"I think we need to get more comfortable with people with disabilities. And I think we also need to be better about thinking ahead to how would a person with disabilities experience something, whether that's software, a community festival, making sure that our folks who make use of a wheelchair can access those things," Hadley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULgcs_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Natalie Hadley - PHOTO: Rain Hadley poses with his father Richard Hadley in an undated family photo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2os9ai_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Natalie Hadley - PHOTO: Ranier Hadley (center) poses with his older sister Georgia and younger brother Noah in an undated family photo.
MORE: Movie theater aims to be more inclusive of those with sensory processing challenges

Trites said it's also a time not just to acknowledge but to embrace differences and it's a message she hopes her daughter will learn as she grows up.

"[Emma's] so much more than a blood sugar number or something she's struggling with autism," she said. "At this age, she's really young, but I don't want her to ever feel like she's less than because of a disability and I don't want her to ever feel ashamed, to hide her disabilities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWER8_0gsz2XpS00
Courtesy of Michelle Trites - PHOTO: Michelle and Tyler Trites are pictured with their daughter Emma in an undated family photo.
MORE: Beauty influencer with disability aims to be the representation she never had

Trites, who shares Emma and her family's story through the Inspiring The Girls blog, hopes that talking about disabilities will continue to help others and build a community online that she's found to be supportive outside of her local New Hampshire community.

"I think it's important to bring awareness, bring acceptance and be able to talk about it because it will help someone else be able to talk about it," she added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

PETA Requesting Charges on Everyone Involved in Chicken Accident

A year or so ago, PETA got involved in an accident that happened in Lake Charles on I-10 near the curve just before the Ryan Street Exit. They wanted to place billboards in the area saying how it was a death trap for the cattle. Now, we are moving over to chickens. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now requesting charges to be issued by the Dodge County Attorney's Office relating to an incident that occurred back in June involving a chicken truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
State
Georgia State
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Statue of Mary stolen from Mary Our Queen church

OMAHA, Neb. — Someone stole a statue of Mary from an Omaha church. The Rev. Mark Lim, pastor of Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, noticed the statue’s absence Thursday morning. He hopes whoever stole Mary from the side of the church returns her, as it’s an important gathering...
OMAHA, NE
TravelNoire

This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska

While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Sentencing In Nebraska - Iowa Trafficking Case

A sex trafficker is sentenced in Federal Court in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney's office in Nebraska says 34 - year old Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs was sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers between Nebraska and Iowa. Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Cody to 16 years...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Disabilities#Stay At Home Mom#Traumatic Brain Injury#Racism#Disability Pride Month#Ada#Linkedin
WOWT

Meta’s data center in Sarpy County to grow even bigger

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Tech giant Meta — better known as the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other apps — announced Thursday that it will make its Sarpy County data center even bigger. Meta broke ground on the center in Papillion in 2017. In March 2021,...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Greenwood couple wins wedding of a lifetime

Deanna Walz, the Lincoln Habitat for Humanity Director of Development, married her fiancé, writer Dave Hudson, at the Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs Wednesday. They won a contest for an all-expenses paid wedding inside the exhibit.
GREENWOOD, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
KFVS12

Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Nebraska man was arrested in southeast Missouri for drug dealing and sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Russell Ritter-Westerfield, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Over 500 Grams of Methamphetamine.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KETV.com

Social media challenge targeting Kia and Hyundai cars in Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Law enforcement in Omaha and Lincoln is warning car owners of a social media challenge targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. According to Lincoln police, 2011-21 Kia models and 2015-21 Hyundai models without a push-button start are "vulnerable to the technique being used by thieves." The 2022...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iowa corrections report inmate missing from work release facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported an inmate missing from work release Wednesday afternoon. It’s reported Zachary Russell White, 21, didn’t come back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Tuesday which is required. White is described as 5′7, 191 lbs, and transitioned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska ranks 30th in cost of living for elderly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Corrections Worker Seriously Injured In Omaha

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in East Omaha is injured in an assault. Corrections says on Monday, the inmate refused directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staffer attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Bond set at $5 million in Branched Oak Lake homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set bond at $5 million on Wednesday for Taban Rik in connection with the Branched Oak Lake homicide. Rik has been in jail since he was arrested on Saturday. Court documents say he must pay $500,000 — 10% of...
LINCOLN, NE
GMA

GMA

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy