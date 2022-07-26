ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Italian fast-casual chain Piada now open in Cotswold

By Alexis Clinton
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMebx_0gsz2MMh00
Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios Charlotte

Piada Italian Street Food, a popular Ohio restaurant, will open its first Southeastern location in Cotswold on Tuesday, July 26.

What’s happening: The new Italian restaurant will distribute giveaways throughout the grand opening, and all opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring.

  • The first 25 guests will receive free Piada for a year.
  • Drinks are free with a purchase of an entree from 1pm to 3pm.
  • Kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree from 5pm to 7pm.

Background: Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy. The company’s first restaurant opened in 2010.

  • There are currently 44 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Texas.

The menu: The fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of healthy and indulgent options between customizable entrees.

  • Customizable entrees include piadas, a Pasta Bowl or a chopped salad.
  • Piadas are made up of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients that is then hand-rolled.
  • Vegetarian options are available to create with a mix of grill items, vegetables, cheeses, sauces, dressings and toppings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqq6n_0gsz2MMh00
Avocado Piada with hot fried chicken, Pepperoni Piada Stick and Blackberry Hibiscus Lemonade. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Details: Piada is located at 336B S. Sharon Amity Road and will be open from 10:45am-10pm daily.

What’s next: Piada will open more North Carolina locations, including one in University City in the next few months.

  • There are also plans for a Raleigh location, but the opening date is TBD.
  • Chief Operations Officer, Lance Juhas, tells Axios he hopes Piada will expand to more locations in the state.
  • “The feeling of community is at our core and we look forward to being a delicious option for the people of Charlotte and all of North Carolina in the coming years.” says Juhas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoFkA_0gsz2MMh00
Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios Charlotte

