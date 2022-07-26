Popular Italian fast-casual chain Piada now open in Cotswold

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios Charlotte

Piada Italian Street Food, a popular Ohio restaurant, will open its first Southeastern location in Cotswold on Tuesday, July 26.

What’s happening: The new Italian restaurant will distribute giveaways throughout the grand opening, and all opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring.

The first 25 guests will receive free Piada for a year.

Drinks are free with a purchase of an entree from 1pm to 3pm.

Kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree from 5pm to 7pm.

Background: Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy. The company’s first restaurant opened in 2010.

There are currently 44 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Texas.

The menu: The fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of healthy and indulgent options between customizable entrees.

Customizable entrees include piadas, a Pasta Bowl or a chopped salad.

Piadas are made up of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients that is then hand-rolled.

Vegetarian options are available to create with a mix of grill items, vegetables, cheeses, sauces, dressings and toppings.

Avocado Piada with hot fried chicken, Pepperoni Piada Stick and Blackberry Hibiscus Lemonade. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Details: Piada is located at 336B S. Sharon Amity Road and will be open from 10:45am-10pm daily.

What’s next: Piada will open more North Carolina locations, including one in University City in the next few months.

There are also plans for a Raleigh location, but the opening date is TBD.

Chief Operations Officer, Lance Juhas, tells Axios he hopes Piada will expand to more locations in the state.

“The feeling of community is at our core and we look forward to being a delicious option for the people of Charlotte and all of North Carolina in the coming years.” says Juhas.

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios Charlotte

