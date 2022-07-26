2 taken to hospital after crash on I-75; Interstate reopens after being closed for hours

TIPP CITY — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 75 in Tipp City.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 around 12:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dispatch tells us two people have been taken to an area hospital for their injuries. We are working to learn about their conditions and will update this story once we know more.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire according to dispatch.

I-75 has been fully reopened at 6:15 a.m. after being closed for nearly six hours.

