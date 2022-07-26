$810 million up for grabs as Mega Millions jackpot reaches 4th largest lottery prize ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The stakes are high and millions and millions of dollars are on the line.

Your life could change with a single piece of paper and a handful of numbers on it.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $810 million, with the cash option having grown to $470.1 million.

No one has won the jackpot since April 15, but now you have the chance to win big and live large.

This is now the 4th largest lottery prize of all time, and the third largest Mega Millions prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time was in October 2018, when a winning ticket worth $1.5 billion was sold in South Carolina.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.