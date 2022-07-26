2 shot on Woodbury Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo Monday night.

Kalamazoo Public Safety tells us they were called to Woodbury Avenue near Ada Street just after 11 p.m.

Two victims were found; a 24 year-old and a 44 year-old, both from Kalamazoo.

Both are in stable condition after being treated at the hospital.

Suspects have not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.