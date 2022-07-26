Mobile rec van brings fun to the Moses Lake parks

MOSES LAKE — It’s just fun to stack up a bunch of big plastic cups and knock them down. It’s just as much fun to play a supersize connect the dots game. And how fun is a bubble gun, a giant pack of cards, a Jenga-like stack of blocks?

How fun is that?

With all those games - and more - in the back, the mobile recreation van is pretty fun. The rec van is sponsored by the Moses Lake Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and visits parks around town three days per week.

The van was a project spearheaded by department director Susan Schwiesow.

“Actually, it was a dream of mine to develop this to go out to the parks and take recreation out to the community, out to areas that aren’t always able to get to the programs,” she said.

The idea is inspired by her childhood.

“I grew up in Ohio, and my parks department ran a similar-type program where they came to the parks, and they would have programs for us to do, (and) activities,” Schwiesow said. “We got some grant money to get this program developed, and it’s been awesome watching the staff put it together.”

The rec van sets up shop from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in each park. The van stops in Carpenter Park, 1522 Lee St., on Tuesdays; Peninsula Park, 244 West Texas St., on Wednesdays and at Longview School, 9783 Apple Lane NE, on Thursdays.

“With that, we also do free lunches, through the OSPI lunch program,” Schwiesow said. “Anyone from ages 5 to 18 can get a meal, according to state law.”

Felicia Ziemer, one of two recreation directors, said the van has been visiting parks for a little over a month. It was in McCosh Park Wednesday afternoon to recognize and promote Parks and Recreation Month.

The van - which is actually a retired ambulance - is filled with board games, outdoor games, game balls and craft projects, among other activities. Ziemer said the recreation department staff did some research before deciding what to include.

“Essentially we looked at other programs in other cities, and got an idea of what games and activities and equipment they had in their vehicles,” Ziemer said. “And we just started ordering - sports balls to board games to arts and crafts. It’s all across the board, stuff that would be easy to tow with us as we go to each park.”

The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center also provides activities, like giant paper airplanes families were making Wednesday.

“The museum joins us almost weekly for different arts and crafts,” Ziemer said.

Other community organizations partner with the department staff to provide fun things to do and see when the van comes to the park.

“We work with the local library, and they come out every other week to each park and check out books to kids,” Ziemer said. “And they do have Storytime and other activities.”

The Grant County Conservation District has put on a program for kids, and the Moses Lake police and fire departments are planning visits in conjunction with the van, she said.

“We’re looking for people to partner with our mobile rec (program), if they would be interested in providing anything,” Schwiesow said.

The van, the games and activities have proven to be a good draw to the parks.

“I think our lowest day was 15 (children) and our highest was 50,” Ziemer said.

“We hope to expand it next year, too,” Schwiesow said.

“Eventually, hopefully, we will grow to different parks,” Ziemer said.

The games were a hit on a hot Wednesday afternoon, with children carefully stacking the plastic buckets and knocking them down with a satisfying crash, dads and children playing the connect the dots game, moms and children decorating paper airplanes and playing with the bubble gun.

It’s fun for the rec department, too.

“(The staff) have built relationships with some of the kids in different parks,” Ziemer said. “Some are neighborhood kids and they don’t have a lot around them, so we’re glad we can offer them something in the summer.

“I think it’s one of the most fun programs that we offer. Our staff love it - they don’t dread going out to the parks and playing with the kids,” Ziemer said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Text box

The rec van visits from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in each park.

Carpenter Park, 1522 Lee St., on Tuesdays

Peninsula Park, 244 West Texas St., on Wednesdays

Longview School, 9783 Apple Lane NE, on Thursdays