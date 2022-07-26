Teaneck superintendent controversy attracts 14 candidates to school board race

TEANECK — Fourteen candidates have filed to run for the five open Board of Education seats in November's general election.

The five seats — three three-year terms and two one-year-unexpired terms — constitute a voting majority of the nine-member board. Typically only three seats are up each year. However, two trustees elected in 2020 — Harold Clark and Damen Cooper — resigned this year before the end of their first terms, creating two additional open seats.

The crowded race is a reaction to the departure of controversial Superintendent Christopher Irving, who left the district July 1 after a year of public disputes with trustees. Members of the district's various educational philosophies are jockeying for a place at the table to determine his successor.

Three incumbents are up for reelection to three-year terms: President Sebastian Rodriguez and trustees Denise Sanders and Linda Burns. However, only two of the three incumbents are running, Rodriguez and Sanders, and they are running only for one-year-unexpired terms.

Adding to the confusion, only one of two trustees appointed to fill the Clark and Cooper vacancies is running. Former three-term trustee Clara Williams, appointed to fill Cooper's seat until the election, is seeking her fourth three-year term instead. Sharon Vatsky, appointed to fill Clark's seat, is not running.

CROWDED RACE EXPECTED Five seats up for grabs in November

SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS Ends year of dispute with school board

The other candidates running for one of the three three-year terms are Kathryn Scheinder, Gnesha Shain, Edward Ha, David Gruber, Kassandra Reyes, and Darryl Greene.

*Greene is running on the "Takes this Village" slate with Lori Bullock, who is seeking one of the two one-year unexpired terms. Other one-year candidates besides Rodriguez and Sanders are Michael Reich, Hussein Halak, Naveed Ahmad and Yassine Elkaryani.

While school board elections are nonpartisan, the shifting candidates suggest that ideological alliances are competing to see who will dominate in the superintendent decision.

Irving was a controversial second-round choice for the district when he was hired in May 2018. He previously served as head of two nonprofits and had never taught or worked in a school.

Irving received a five-year contract renewal in 2020, presumably signaling the district's satisfaction with his work. A year later, however, board attorney Philip Stern circulated a memo to trustees saying the board had "irredeemably lost trust in the superintendent" for unstated reasons.

The members came close to voting on a resolution to suspend Irving last July but inexplicably tabled the motion and publicly stated that they were looking forward to working with him.

