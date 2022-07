A journalist walks into a bar. There’s no punchline here, sorry — just good brews and good food. Throw open the doors of the Beale Street branch of Ghost River Brewing Company. A few unfamiliar and tantalizing scents hang gently in the air. Is it spicy Buffalo? Perhaps barbecue? Even better: It’s both, and more. That exciting fusion of flavor out of the taproom’s kitchen is to be expected from the team at New Wing Order, who have taken over the kitchen space at Ghost River and quickly made themselves at home.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO