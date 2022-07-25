ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Morris District 54 Superintendent Discusses School Registration

WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Morris Elementary District 54 School Superintendent Shannon Dudek spoke with...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsjnews.com

Construction Updates at Former Shabbona Middle School Building

Morris Elementary District 54 School Superintendent Shannon Dudek talked with WCSJ about the ongoing construction at the former Shabbona School Building. Your browser does not support the audio element. He said the entire project should be completed in a few weeks. Your browser does not support the audio element. The...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Early cost savings explained for shared county jail

Costs savings and expenditures were revealed for the proposed Kane-Kendall jail consolidation at a media conference Wednesday. This is Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird. Here is Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain on how much Kendall County would pay Kane County. Your browser does not support the audio element. But Hain...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora gets $4 million in funding for lead water line replacement

The City of Aurora is getting $4 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to replace lead service lines. The funding comes through the IEPA's low interest loan program that funds water projects. A news release says the funding will cover the cost of replacing about 600 lines. Many...
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Morris, IL
Education
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police recognized at Respect for Law Enforcement banquet

Several Oswego police officers and a civilian employee were recognized at last week's Kendall County Respect for Law Enforcement banquet. Officer Justin Pan received the Lifesaving award for his rescue of a person who had fallen through ice on a pond. Officer Zach Townsend was given the Lifesaving award for performing CPR.
OSWEGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcsj#Morris54 Org
WSPY NEWS

“Nip it in the bud” says Sandwich alderman: “show me the data”

Sandwich Alderman Fred Kreinbrink requested specific information from Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi at Monday’s city council meeting. But will he receive it?. This is Kreinbrink after the meeting. Kreinbrink says residents are contacting him. Your browser does not support the audio element. But during the meeting, Chief Bianchi...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four juveniles charged in former Pheasant Run Resort fire

Two boys from Carol Stream and Wheaton are being charged with starting the fire that destroyed the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles in May. Two more boys from Carol Stream and Winfield are being charged with trespassing at the resort. The four boys are between the ages of fourteen and seventeen, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. The two boys charged with arson from Carol Stream and Wheaton were ordered detained by a judge on Wednesday. The two other boys were released to their parents.
CAROL STREAM, IL
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich alderman votes no on street pavement management system

In the ongoing project of improving the street surfaces throughout the city of Sandwich, that city council was not in total agreement at Monday’s meeting. Alderman Rick Whitecotton voted no in a 5-1 vote to approve spending up to $50,000 with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. (EEI) on a five-year program designed to identify and repair 40 miles of streets.
SANDWICH, IL
wjol.com

Will County State’s Attorney Speaks Out Against the End of Cash Bail in Illinois

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow enters the Will County Courthouse as the Drew Peterson murder trial continues in Joliet, Ill. The high-profile Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn murder trials cost Will County $600,000 to prosecute. The county transferred $500,000 into a special prosecution fund a few years ago. The money was meant largely for those cases. However that money has been spent and Glasgow has asked for another $100,000. There also are outstanding bills for expert witnesses at both trials. (AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Police Department taking part in Speed Awareness Day Wednesday

The Oswego Police Department says it is participating in this year's Speed Awareness enforcement campaign on Wednesday. The idea is to raise awareness of illegal speeding and hazardous moving violations caused by speeding. Officers from six states are participating in the campaign. A news release says that speeding is involved...
OSWEGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Will County exploring construction of dedicated road for freight trucks along area expressways

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Planners in Will County are in the very early stages of a project to reduce freight truck congestion between two major highways. Heavy semi-trailer truck traffic has resulted in a number of complaints from people living in the area. The Will County Board has approved a preliminary study of a proposed "dedicated freight corridor" between I-57 and Route 394.
WILL COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates continue to rise

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy