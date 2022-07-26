ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar junta says executions were 'justice for the people'

July 26 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday defended its execution of four activists, which it said was lawful and carried out in the name of justice for the people.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the executions were not personal, but conducted under the law and the men were given a chance to defend themselves. He said the military government knew the executions, the first in decades in Myanmar, would draw criticism.

