Tigers face the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (54-44, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -201, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Detroit has a 23-26 record in home games and a 39-58 record overall. The Tigers are 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 54-44 overall and 29-23 in road games. The Padres have gone 27-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with nine home runs while slugging .352. Harold Castro is 11-for-29 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .299 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-29 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.