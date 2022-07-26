'No bigger champion of Killingly.' Joyce Ricci, educator and public servant, dies at 81

Joyce Ricci, the longtime local educator and Town Councilor whose passion for Killingly and its residents inspired others to take up the mantle of public service, died on July 21 at age 81.

Ricci, a Killingly High School alum – she was voted “most talkative by her senior class, according to her obituary – used her education degree from Eastern Connecticut State University to teach social studies to Plainfield and Killingly students and, after retiring, continued to substitute teach in the Killingly district.

The Democrat later served as the District 1 Town Council representative for 16 years, including stints as that body’s vice chairman. She was one of only three incumbent councilors – and the only member of her party – to be re-elected to office in 2011.

Republican Dennis Alemian was elected to the council in 2003, the same year residents voted Ricci to her first term of office. Alemian said political affiliations back then didn’t preclude members of different parties from interacting with civility and respect.

“Parties didn’t matter,” he said on Monday. “I’ll always remember Memorial Days in town, walking with Joyce and (Democratic state Sen.) Mae Flexer. Joyce was a friend outside the council and inside.”

Pouring and Passages bookstore'This place cried out to be a bookstore.' Inside Danielson's award-winning used book shop

Flexer, who represents the state’s 29th Senate District, first met Ricci as an eighth-grade student at the Killingly Intermediate School, where the educator also served as the student government advisor.

“She was wonderful and found so many different and clever ways to engage us when it came to historical facts or geography,” Flexer said.

Flexer, who was still reeling from her mentor's death on Monday, said she learned one of her most important lessons from Ricci when she ran for a student government spot.

“I lost that election by one vote because I didn’t vote for myself – I thought it was somehow wrong to vote for yourself,” she said. “You can bet when my name showed up on a real ballot, I voted for myself.”

Remembering Louise BerryLouise Berry, long-serving Brooklyn superintendent who helped create QVCC, dies

As part of her council duties, Ricci served as liaison to the town’s Planning & Zoning and Economic Development commissions. She was still an alternate member of the latter commission at the time of her death.

Former fellow councilor Lynn LaBerge credits Ricci for introducing her into town politics.

“It was in 2009 and the Democratic Town Committee was looking for candidates,” LaBerge said. “Joyce called in up and asked if I was interested. I was a little hesitant, but Joyce told me to ‘just go to a meeting.’”

In the run-up to her election as the District 5 representative, LaBerge got a crash-course in the town’s political and community landscape courtesy of Ricci.

“She dragged me to every single meeting, from (planning and zoning) to a tour of the old high school,” she said. “She wanted me to understand the boards and commissions and town. When I got elected it was the first time we had four women on the council, the most ever at the time.”

Road constructionNorwich just committed to a Complete Streets policy. What does that mean for city roads?

Flexer said Ricci, who she called a major source of inspiration and support during her statewide runs for office, cleaved to the idea of inclusivity.

“After every (council) election, Joyce would host a party at her house,” Flexer said. “And everyone was invited, not just Democrats, but everyone.”

Ricci’s family recalled her as an “ever-lively spirit burning as bright as any candle” during family gatherings, according to her obituary. She donated her body to the Yale School of Medicine, her family wrote.

Golf in CTHey, golf enthusiasts. Do you have what it takes to beat Eastern Connecticut's Nasty Nine?

“There was no bigger champion of Killingly than Joyce – she gave so much,” Flexer said. “She raised four children by herself and sent them to private college. She used to volunteer to drive cancer patients to treatment and at the end of her disease, she needed rides and support. I loved her.”

A memorial Mass for Ricci will be held at noon on Sunday at the St. James Church, 12 Franklin St., Danielson. Instead of flowers, Ricci wished for well-wishers to make a donation in her memory to the town’s Owen Bell Park in Dayville through the Killingly Parks and Recreation Department.

Donations can be made to https://gofund.me/31e4be17.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.