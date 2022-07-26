Here's the latest on what Taunton is doing to tackle 'unruly' kids on bikes problem

TAUNTON — Last month, Taunton Police and the mayor’s office responded to reports of reckless juveniles on bicycles and ATVs in and around Hopewell Park and other public areas with increased security and greater enforcement of city ordinances.

This news sparked a conversation among city councilors concerning the social and recreational options youths have during the summer, excluding summer jobs.

“It’s a greater systemic issue. Kids on bikes is a symptom of the problem. The question is what as a community do we do to deal with the long-term issues from a lack of social activities for these youths, or find ways to direct these kids to creative recreational activities,” said Police Chief Edward Walsh to the City Council on July 5.

Even though summer is nearly half over, the Youth and Recreation Committee of the City Council met on July 19 to address this question and plan for the future.

Commissioner AJ Marshall from the Parks Department came before the committee to provide information on the types of youth programs that exist across the city during the summer.

The list Marshall provided went beyond city-sponsored and school-sponsored programs like Summerfest and sports leagues, or standalone activities the Parks department offered, such as outdoor movie nights, extended hours of operation for Hopewell Park Pool, and swimming lessons.

“The city can’t do it all. We need to rely on our community partners to help with programming,” he said.

Here's what $800K buys in Taunton area:Real estate report: Home in Berkley's Cranberry Estates sells for more than $800,000

Marshall briefly went over the many different summer camps, sport leagues, educational workshops and nature-based programs, for different age groups, associated with other organizations, like the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, T.R.U.E. Diversity, Southcoast LGBTQ+ Network, Department of Conservation & Recreation, JROTC, Scouts and numerous faith-based groups.

Marshall’s point was, “If there are activities people want to join, they are there.”

Council and subcommittee members agreed.

“The way to deter poor activity in public space is by utilizing public space. I agree with the assessment: there’s plenty to do if you want to do it,” Councilor Philip Duarte said.

'Toxicity' and 'distrust':Taunton airport management and pilots butt heads

The problem, as Marshall explained, is getting this information out. There’s no central source listing and linking people with the various programs and activities in the city.

“Information is scattered. Many of these I didn’t know about until I started doing research,” he said.

Marshall suggested creating an online portal or interface on the city's website for parents and kids that could list and link people with the various programs and activities offered across the city.

“There needs to be a conduit. A one-stop shop that can direct traffic.”

Another suggestion made by Marshall and Councilors such as Chris Coute was to hire a community outreach coordinator whose job it is to promote these programs and guide parents and kids.

Councilor Barry Sanders suggested another hurdle was parents not knowing what available programs were free, as well as what resources were available to cover costs.

Marshall told the Council that, unless noted as a free program, the City offers scholarships for many of its programs, such as sports leagues, to help with the costs.

He also said many organizations offering youth programs offer some form of financial assistance. Parents just need to contact the providers to learn what and how.

“By and large, most of these organizations will find some way to help these kids,” said Sanders.

Councilor Estele Borges suggested there could be a language barrier that exists among some parents when it comes to getting information about youth programs.

Marshall agreed, saying his department has been doing what it can to translate information from English to Spanish and Portuguese. An example he gave was prerecorded messages in multiple languages being given over the speaker at Hopewell Pool.

“We want people to have a voice. We want to make them feel comfortable,” he said.

Sanders also recommended resurrecting the Taunton Youth Commission. In the past, this city-appointed group, consisting of high school students, acted as a liaison between the youth of Taunton and city government.

“Youth know how to talk to other youth in ways which we as adults struggle with,” he said.

All the ideas given were talking points for future discussions. For now, the only thing asked by the Council to the Parks Department was to work on getting Marshall’s comprehensive list of programming available on Taunton’s website.

In addition to making sure kids have plenty of constructive options, the city has also cracked down on destructive activities.

Walsh and Mayor Shaunna O'Connell announced last month in a joint statement: A security guard would be stationed at Hopewell Park and bicycles, motorized bikes and ATVs would be impounded by police if the rider violates city ordinances.

“Our roadways and parks are for all to enjoy, and as such our community members should not be disturbed by unlawful and unruly operators," Walsh said in the joint statement.