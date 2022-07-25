ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Bikers Against Animal Cruelty

By Chris
northhavennews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBikers Against Animal Cruelty is holding their annual Rally Against Animal Abuse & Neglect. B.A.A.C. is a licensed non-profit organization 501 (c)(3) and every dollar goes directly to any domestic, ownerless animal that has been...

www.northhavennews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GreenMatters

Beagles Rescued From Envigo Breeding Facility Are Now up for Adoption

Elle Woods circa Legally Blonde 2 would be so, so proud. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia-based breeding facility. The company — called Envigo — reportedly breeds and sells animals for testing, and they were cited for extensive Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations. Sadly, many of the dogs had suffered from serious neglect, but now, the pups are about to enter a much happier stage of life: finding a loving fur-ever home.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
North Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
City
North Haven, CT
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - July 21, 2022

BOGO kittens all month long! Discounts will be reflected at the time of adoption. Coconut is a domestic shorthair/mix 3-month-old kitten who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Pebbles is going to take some time to come around to new people. She tends to be more shy,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Animal Shelters#Bikers#Pet Adoption
dogsbestlife.com

Is a cuddly, friendly Labradoodle the right dog for you?

When you decide to adopt a dog, you often wind up considering some of the most popular breeds, including Beagles, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and more. But have you thought about getting a designer dog like a Labradoodle?. After first appearing in 1955, Labradoodles quickly became a popular dog breed...
PETS
petside.com

Texas Heeler Dogs: Breed Facts and Information

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Texas Heelers are strikingly beautiful dogs that share all of the best features of their Australian cattle dog and Australian shepherd parents. They are hardworking, active, loyal, protective, and playful and make excellent dogs for working households. For...
TEXAS STATE
catster.com

The Life of a Cat Trapper

The nonprofit i Film Heroes advocates for the world’s rescue cats and dogs through film. Using storytelling to educate the public on rescue topics like fostering, volunteering and adopting, just to name a few, the filmmakers share their work on social media platforms like YouTube, giving viewers the opportunity to watch and share to help spread the nonprofit’s message. The films are a great resource for those who want to get involved but aren’t sure how, and can be viewed as both entertainment and education.
ANIMALS
thehappypuppysite.com

Australian Shepherd Pitbull Mix Traits, Characteristics and Care

The Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix is a hybrid designer dog that combines an intelligent working dog with a courageous terrier. This first generation crossbreed is the offspring of the Australian Shepherd and the Pitbull. There are several dogs known as Pitbull Terriers including the American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pitbull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the Mini Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix will weigh around 60lbs and stand up to 24 inches tall. They are active, loyal dogs that thrive in working homes with plenty of positive reinforcement training. Today we’ll share the best homes for this loyal, loud, bold and clever breed. And give you top tips for adopting, raising and caring for your Australian Shepherd Pitbull mix puppy to help them become the perfect family pet.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Animal Organization Helps 20 Rescue Dogs Reunite with the U.S. Military Members Who Saved Them

Twenty dogs from across the globe have arrived at their final destination: a forever home. According to SPCA International, the animal protection organization arranged for 20 dogs rescued and adopted by U.S. military members while serving overseas to be flown to New York City, so the canines could reunite with the people who saved them and move into their forever homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DogTime

Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue

A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy