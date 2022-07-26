Prospect Park gets federal grant to replace 90-year-old clay sewer pipes under two roads

PROSPECT PARK — The borough has received a federal grant to help pay for the replacement of clay sewer pipes under two local roads.

The trunk lines under Hopper and North Seventh streets predate World War II, and officials said they are prone to clogging and leaking, sanitary issues that have caused headaches for the neighborhood near the Paterson border.

Borough Administrator Intashan Chowdhury said replacing the aging pipes with durable PVC is important because it is expensive to have to continually make temporary repairs.

“You can pave as many streets as you want,” he said this week, “but if you’re not taking care of what’s underneath, forget about it.”

The $223,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is part of a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The same bill provided $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

Chowdhury said the grant will cover 80% of the cost of the capital project and that the Borough Council will consider a bond issue in the fall to make up the rest.

Mayor Mohamed Khairullah said he was grateful to the borough’s representatives in Congress for supporting the project.

As a “working-class community with an extremely low tax base,” he said, outside funding is needed to help pay for work of this magnitude.

The project will also include the replacement of laterals — lengths of plumbing that carry household wastewater from showers, sinks and toilets to the trunk lines.

