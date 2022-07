Hood College is proud to announce that Women's ice hockey will be the College's 26th varsity sport, beginning play in the winter of 2024-25. "We are excited to add women's ice hockey to our athletic program at Hood College," saidHood President Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D. "As a fast-growing sport in Maryland and other regions, women's ice hockey will expand our athletic recruitment and the diversity of athletic experiences we offer our students. It is also an excellent addition given our history as a women's college. In fact, Hood was one of the first colleges in the U.S. to offer field hockey for women."

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO