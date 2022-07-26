First National Community Bank headlines: Town homes/retail proposed for Armuchee. Strange thing about Claremont House's continuing draw. Murder suspect in custody in Rome. Business updates.

Today's first headlines : Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:

258 townhomes, some retail proposed in Armuchee near Stonebridge.Claremont House drawing 'Stranger Things' fans.First Community National Bank says thanks -- with interest.Business, Inc: Chris Jackson joins Rome attorneys on State Bar. Thurston's closing in Calhoun; Italian on the way.Peaks & Valleys: Devon Smyth has done the impossible for area's homeless ... Arming our teachers?

Suspect in July 3 shooting in North Rome in custody.

News briefing: 29 Covid patients in Rome hospitals Monday, down 8. Ultralight crashes at Calhoun airport. Chattooga deputies seek suspects in cemetery vandalism.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Low to mid 90s as the week progresses; maybe a third of an inch of rain today.

Crime

Sports:

Rome Braves were off Monday, open six-pack at Hickory tonight.

Atlanta Braves at Phillies through Wednesday afternoon; fall 6-4 in Monday's opener.

Football is back with Falcons opening camp Friday; high school teams can train with pads starting Monday.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Registration under way for 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race/2-Mile Health Walk on Aug. 20.