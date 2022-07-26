ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First National Community Bank headlines: Town homes/retail proposed for Armuchee. Strange thing about Claremont House's continuing draw. Murder suspect in custody in Rome. Business updates.

 3 days ago

Today's first headlines : Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:

258 townhomes, some retail proposed in Armuchee near Stonebridge.Claremont House drawing 'Stranger Things' fans.First Community National Bank says thanks -- with interest.Business, Inc: Chris Jackson joins Rome attorneys on State Bar. Thurston's closing in Calhoun; Italian on the way.Peaks & Valleys: Devon Smyth has done the impossible for area's homeless ... Arming our teachers?

Suspect in July 3 shooting in North Rome in custody.

News briefing: 29 Covid patients in Rome hospitals Monday, down 8. Ultralight crashes at Calhoun airport. Chattooga deputies seek suspects in cemetery vandalism.

Today's obituaries . Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Low to mid 90s as the week progresses; maybe a third of an inch of rain today.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports :

Rome Braves were off Monday, open six-pack at Hickory tonight.

Atlanta Braves at Phillies through Wednesday afternoon; fall 6-4 in Monday's opener.

Football is back with Falcons opening camp Friday; high school teams can train with pads starting Monday.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Rome High's Splash & Dash is Aug. 6... Registration under way for 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race/2-Mile Health Walk on Aug. 20.

ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

