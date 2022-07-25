ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Sterling ‘Hunter’ Armstrong

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling “Hunter” Armstrong, 30, Wabash, died at 6:47 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born July...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Clarence Gingerich

Clarence J. Gingerich, 88, Nappanee, died at 9:22 p.m. July 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1933. He married Mary Ellen Yoder on April 1, 1954; she survives. He is also survived by eight children, Howard (Irene) Gingerich, Milford, Delila (Ernest) Miller, Milford, Miriam (Paul) Shetler, Nappanee, Marlin Gingerich, Etna Green, Elva (Glen) Schmucker, Roann, Karen (Earl) Mast, Etna Green, Eli Gingerich, Milford and Arlene (Harvey) Yoder, Chouteau, Okla.; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Weaver, Sarasota, Fla., Irene (Freeman) Kuhns, Milford and Mary (Lloyd) Yoder, Bloomfield, Iowa; two brothers, Ervin (Rosie) Gingerich, Bloomfield, Iowa and Larry (Karen) Gingerich, Milford; brother-in-laws, Perry Hochstetler, Ligonier and Willis Miller, Milroy; and a sister-in-law, Martha Ann Miller, Carrollton, Mo.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephen Pollock

Stephen L. Pollock, 67, Goshen, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 25, 1955. Stephen is survived by his brothers, David (Pam) Pollock, Milford, Dale (Connie) Pollock, Goshen and Jerry Pollock, Constantine, Mich. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Keel

Barbara Mae Keel, 83, South Whitley, died at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Columbia City. She was born Feb. 6, 1939. She married Kenneth K. Keel on Nov. 24, 1956; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Pamela L. Jackson and Richard...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chester King

Chester King, 78, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 27, 1943. He married Clara R. Staggs on Dec. 6, 1963; she survives. Chester is also survived by one daughter, Anita Kaye (Sanford) Levine, Whitehouse, Tenn.; two grandchildren;...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Huffman — UPDATED

Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Aug., 2, 1940, in Winchester, to Robert Earl and Evelena H. (North) Huffman. In 1954, Dennis’ parents purchased and moved to Fisherman Cove Resort, North Webster. Dennis...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Gochenour — UPDATED

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jimmy Vandersaul

Jimmy Vandersaul, 79, Columbia City, died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 30, 1943. He married Eva Louise Sollenberger on June 17, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by a sister, JoAnn McCoy, Columbia City; three sister-in-laws; and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lance Roberts

Lance Dee Roberts, 69, Lagro, died at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 6, 1952. He is survived by his two sisters, Cheryl (Charles) Goodpaster, Lagro and Karen Specht, Winter Haven, Fla.; twin brother, Lane Roberts, Lagro; and two sisters-in-law, Vickie Roberts, Texas and Rosemary Roberts, Huntington.
LAGRO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lucy Biltz — UPDATED

Lucy Diane Biltz, 60, Warsaw, died July 10, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born May 4, 1962, in Columbia City. She is survived by sons, Zachary (Laura) Biltz and Christopher Biltz; siblings, John (Linda) Biltz, Robert (Cindy) Biltz, Shirley Hathaway and Timothy (Kelly) Biltz; sister-in-law Kathleen Biltz; and two grandchildren.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael Kocik

Michael J. Kocik, 90, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Peabody Rehabilitation and Retirement Community, North Manchester. Mike was born May 22, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., the son of (the late) Michael J. Kocik, Sr. and Mary (Drotar) Kocik. On Aug. 14, 1993, he married Lutie (Vanover) Kocik in Milford.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas ‘Tom’ Brookman — UPDATED

Thomas H. “Tom” Brookman, 71, Claypool, died unexpectedly July 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born April 11, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Harland and Betty Brookman. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the wilds of Canada. He also enjoyed bowling,...
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rachel Turner — UPDATED

Rachel E. Turner, 97, of Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Rachel was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Warsaw, the daughter of Howard E. and Ora (Grimes) Knouff. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Baker with 35 years of service. Rachel dearly loved...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Averi Antich

Averi Antich, 9, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Feb. 13, 2013. Averi is survived by her parents, Jason and Angela Antich, Plymouth; sisters, Courtney (Tim) Fonseca, South Bend and Krysta Zentz, South Bend; and grandparents, Lindy (Ron) Snyder, Plymouth and Jerry Shafer, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeffrey Buis Sr.

Jeffrey Allen Buis Sr., 68, Wabash, died at 1:23 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 1, 1953. Jeffrey is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Buis II., Wabash; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mike Buis, Gary Buis and Carl Buis; and one sister, Sharon Buis.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robin Spangler

Robin L. Spangler, 59, Indianapolis, formerly of North Manchester, died at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Compassus Hospice Care, Indianapolis. She was born Jan. 14, 1963. She is survived by her two children, Karli Thompson, Indianapolis and Phillip (Michelle) Rebholz, Bay Port, Mich.; three grandchildren; her mother, Becky...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Connie Nestel Teghtmeyer

Connie (Gross) Nestel Teghtmeyer, 85, Churubusco, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Parkview Randellia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 8, 1936. She married Roger Lee Nestel on Oct. 3, 1954; he preceded her in death. She later married Jim Teghtmeyer on Nov. 1, 1986; he preceded her in death.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenyan Bennett

Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ruth Heckathorn

Ruth M. Heckathorn, 94, Nappanee, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born April 16, 1928. She married Robert Heckathorn on Nov. 2, 1948; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Barbara Furkin, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gary Heckathorn, Eldon, Mo., Ken...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenneth Schroeder

Kenneth P. Schroeder, 93, Greencroft Village, Goshen, died Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 2, 1929. He married Jane Schroeder; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginger (Steve) Paczesny and Gayle (Paul) Hayes; son, Greg (Andrea) Schroeder; daughter-in-law, Pat Schroeder; nine...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris Rackin — PENDING

Doris Rackin, 95, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WINONA LAKE, IN

