Wabash, IN

Chester King

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChester King, 78, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Parkview Randallia...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Clarence Gingerich

Clarence J. Gingerich, 88, Nappanee, died at 9:22 p.m. July 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1933. He married Mary Ellen Yoder on April 1, 1954; she survives. He is also survived by eight children, Howard (Irene) Gingerich, Milford, Delila (Ernest) Miller, Milford, Miriam (Paul) Shetler, Nappanee, Marlin Gingerich, Etna Green, Elva (Glen) Schmucker, Roann, Karen (Earl) Mast, Etna Green, Eli Gingerich, Milford and Arlene (Harvey) Yoder, Chouteau, Okla.; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Weaver, Sarasota, Fla., Irene (Freeman) Kuhns, Milford and Mary (Lloyd) Yoder, Bloomfield, Iowa; two brothers, Ervin (Rosie) Gingerich, Bloomfield, Iowa and Larry (Karen) Gingerich, Milford; brother-in-laws, Perry Hochstetler, Ligonier and Willis Miller, Milroy; and a sister-in-law, Martha Ann Miller, Carrollton, Mo.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Clarence ‘Sonny’ Jones Jr.

Clarence L. “Sonny” Jones Jr., 94, Wabash, died at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1928. He married Virginia Parrett on June 19, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Sandy (Vicki) Jones, Leesburg, Karen Budney, Palm...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephen Pollock

Stephen L. Pollock, 67, Goshen, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 25, 1955. Stephen is survived by his brothers, David (Pam) Pollock, Milford, Dale (Connie) Pollock, Goshen and Jerry Pollock, Constantine, Mich. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jimmy Vandersaul

Jimmy Vandersaul, 79, Columbia City, died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 30, 1943. He married Eva Louise Sollenberger on June 17, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by a sister, JoAnn McCoy, Columbia City; three sister-in-laws; and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lucy Biltz — UPDATED

Lucy Diane Biltz, 60, Warsaw, died July 10, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born May 4, 1962, in Columbia City. She is survived by sons, Zachary (Laura) Biltz and Christopher Biltz; siblings, John (Linda) Biltz, Robert (Cindy) Biltz, Shirley Hathaway and Timothy (Kelly) Biltz; sister-in-law Kathleen Biltz; and two grandchildren.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rachel Turner — UPDATED

Rachel E. Turner, 97, of Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Rachel was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Warsaw, the daughter of Howard E. and Ora (Grimes) Knouff. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Baker with 35 years of service. Rachel dearly loved...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret Piety

Margaret A. Piety, 93, Wabash, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bickford Senior Living, Wabash. She was born April 18, 1929. McDonald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Gochenour — UPDATED

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael Kocik

Michael J. Kocik, 90, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Peabody Rehabilitation and Retirement Community, North Manchester. Mike was born May 22, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., the son of (the late) Michael J. Kocik, Sr. and Mary (Drotar) Kocik. On Aug. 14, 1993, he married Lutie (Vanover) Kocik in Milford.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Clark

David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lance Roberts

Lance Dee Roberts, 69, Lagro, died at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 6, 1952. He is survived by his two sisters, Cheryl (Charles) Goodpaster, Lagro and Karen Specht, Winter Haven, Fla.; twin brother, Lane Roberts, Lagro; and two sisters-in-law, Vickie Roberts, Texas and Rosemary Roberts, Huntington.
LAGRO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Huffman — UPDATED

Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Aug., 2, 1940, in Winchester, to Robert Earl and Evelena H. (North) Huffman. In 1954, Dennis’ parents purchased and moved to Fisherman Cove Resort, North Webster. Dennis...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeffrey Buis Sr.

Jeffrey Allen Buis Sr., 68, Wabash, died at 1:23 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 1, 1953. Jeffrey is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Buis II., Wabash; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mike Buis, Gary Buis and Carl Buis; and one sister, Sharon Buis.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sterling ‘Hunter’ Armstrong

Sterling “Hunter” Armstrong, 30, Wabash, died at 6:47 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1991. He married Corrine Webb on Oct. 11, 2014; she survives. Hunter is survived by his parents, Gray Armstrong, Blue Springs, Miss. and Penny (Reed) Armstrong, Lenoir...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris Rackin — UPDATED

Doris E. Rackin, 95, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her home. She was born June 18, 1927. She married Bernard Rackin on Aug. 4, 1976; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Nancy Lake, Jeanne (Mark) Via and William “Bill” (Linda) Wossum; her honorary daughter, Gaylene Lloyd; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and brother, David (Sue) Smith.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robin Spangler

Robin L. Spangler, 59, Indianapolis, formerly of North Manchester, died at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Compassus Hospice Care, Indianapolis. She was born Jan. 14, 1963. She is survived by her two children, Karli Thompson, Indianapolis and Phillip (Michelle) Rebholz, Bay Port, Mich.; three grandchildren; her mother, Becky...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas ‘Tom’ Brookman — UPDATED

Thomas H. “Tom” Brookman, 71, Claypool, died unexpectedly July 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born April 11, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Harland and Betty Brookman. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the wilds of Canada. He also enjoyed bowling,...
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenyan Bennett

Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Christopher Schmucker — UPDATED

Christopher Thor Schmucker, 32, North Webster, died July 22, 2022, in his home. Christopher was born Nov. 9, 1989, at Elkhart General Hospital. Christopher attended North Webster Elementary, Wawasee Middle School and Wawasee High School. Christopher loved Harry Potter and loved to read; he waited each Christmas for the latest...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dixie Day Festival July 30

NORTH WEBSTER — The Dixie Day Festival fun starts with the Sailors and Mermaids 5K at the North Webster Community Center at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Craft and food vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pilcher’s lawn and down Washington Street.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN

