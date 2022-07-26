ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the New York Mets after Jose Trevino had four hits against the Orioles on Sunday.

New York has a 29-17 record at home and a 59-37 record overall. The Mets have a 25-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 29-19 record on the road and a 66-31 record overall. The Yankees have gone 20-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 17 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .274 for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 16 doubles and 37 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (cramping), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Miguel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The New York Yankees#The New York Mets#Orioles#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
486K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy