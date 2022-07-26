Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the New York Mets after Jose Trevino had four hits against the Orioles on Sunday.

New York has a 29-17 record at home and a 59-37 record overall. The Mets have a 25-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 29-19 record on the road and a 66-31 record overall. The Yankees have gone 20-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 17 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .274 for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 16 doubles and 37 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (cramping), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.