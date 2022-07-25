How to Choose a Strong Business Name and Amplify Your Brand

Everyone in the consumer packaged goods industry is well aware that consumer behaviors and trends can change at a rate that can be hard to keep up with, and while no one could have predicted the dramatic changes that 2020 ushered in for the world. The pet industry reached a historic high of $103 billion, and fueled by heightened consumer interest in products targeting immunity and overall wellness, pet supplement sales skyrocketed by 21% in 2020 to reach nearly $800 million, according to Packaged Facts. Then, The Brainy Insights also reported the global pet supplements market is expected to continue to grow to $9.65 billion by 2030. So, for our pet nutrition and care brands at H&H Group, Zesty Paws and Solid Gold Pet, this meant we absolutely needed to make note of these trends, stay innovative and curious, and remain one step ahead of our competitors.
