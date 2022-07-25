ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Choose a Strong Business Name and Amplify Your Brand

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany businesses make the mistake of...

Looking for a little direction for investments

I’m in the 37% tax bracket, 401k maxes out, have cash that’s not doing anything but losing to inflation. I don’t want to contribute to a traditional IRA because of the 70 1/2 age rule. I also have a taxable brokerage I play around with but will be getting taxed on the small amount of dividends I get.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Drybar Founder Alli Webb's Unorthodox Secret to Business Growth

Many entrepreneurs believe their success hinges on exercising ever-increasing control over their businesses. Alli Webb says exactly the opposite is true. "I don't have to work around clock every day," Webb says. Nor should any other savvy founder. At the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit on July 19, Webb, the founder of Irvine, California-based Drybar, a specialty salon chain for hair blowouts, explained how loosening her grip on the company helped its growth and benefited her personally.
IRVINE, CA
#Business Name
Sourcing Journal

At Freedom Denim, Best Practices in Product Propel Sustainability

Sustainability is undoubtedly center stage for brand manufacturers today as more consumers continue to demand eco-friendly merchandise. At Freedom Denim, sustainability initiatives are as impactful as the best practices in its manufacturing capabilities and products. That’s because embedded in Freedom Denim‘s DNA is the mindset that sustainability is built into...
ENVIRONMENT
biztoc.com

401k vs investing on my own

I’ve been contemplating not investing much into my 401k. Just enough to get my company’s match and investing the remainder myself. Mainly because if I invest myself I’ll have more control over what I purchase. Any guidance is appreciated.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

NFTs Coming To Brand Loyalty Programs

NFTs are coming for your favorite brand loyalty programs. Hang, a new startup, is on its way to help top brands elevate their loyalty programs with NFTs, raising $16 million in its series A round. Customers own an NFT that's connected with the brand's loyalty program, unlocking perks, benefits, and special statuses every time they interact with the brand. Reeve Collins, former CEO of Tether and current Co-Founder of BLOCKv, explains why he thinks the concept will help drive brand engagement and get consumers excited about NFTs again.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Overcoming Logistics Woes: Lessons for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Around the world, e-commerce companies and their logistics providers face three uniquely challenging problems. First, digital shopping demand is higher than ever before. Second, customers' demands for fast, reliable, and cost-effective delivery services cannot be ignored. In fact, about two-thirds of customers expect between two and three-day delivery. Third, truck shortages and rising fuel costs increasingly affect logistic operations.
INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Why Hilton is now working with Paris Hilton

Hilton's new TV marketing campaign featuring none other than Paris Hilton, the granddaughter of Hilton founder Conrad Hilton, made perfect sense, one of the company's top execs said. "We have had a relationship with her and her family," Hilton CFO Kevin Jacobs said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Last year, I went to our board with the idea of joining the 1% Pledge, a global movement to support our community investments and philanthropy. The big idea is to pledge 1% of our employee's time, 1% of our products and capabilities, 1% of our profits and 1% of our entire equity. Our goal as the first Canadian public company to launch this major initiative, is to inspire, educate and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good.
ADVOCACY
TheConversationCanada

The craft revolution helped develop the market for specialty coffee

The craft revolution is everywhere: Craft beers, specialty coffee, handmade soaps and artisanal ice cream. While some may think this is foolish snobbery, others revel in the esthetics of craft experiences. The craft revolution is often seen as a reaction against excessive industrialization or as a way to keep traditions and culture alive in the face of a homogenized, corporatized world. Instead of privileging the pursuit of profit, craft businesses and professionals are part of the rise of creative professions. They are driven by esthetic engagement, creative expression and an aspiration for quality. Craft work gives professionals the opportunity to create...
FOOD & DRINKS
Inc.com

What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company

Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

Impact's 2022 Micro Housing Competition Spotlights Innovative Ideas

Anyone who has ever worked in architecture knows how long it takes to complete competition entries. Anyone who ever did an architectural rendering, particularly before the computer era, knows how long a rendering used to take. That's why competitions like those sponsored by Impact are so impressive. Impact is "a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS News

Innovation and Disruption Leaders Presented by TBD Media Group

Break today’s status quo to improve tomorrow's decisions. The turbulence of recent times has driven the market to adopt increasing agility to facilitate dynamism in trade on a global scale. This series showcases the leaders and businesses who have adapted and modernized their strategies to respond to the current instability.
ECONOMY
On3.com

INFLCR announces partnerships with MarketPryce, NOCAP, MOGL, Embassy

INFLCR has announced it is adding four marketplace solutions to its app, which benefit thousands of student-athletes from more than 200 Division I schools. The brand-building technology, which assists institutions’ athletes in maximizing their value, has been at the forefront of NIL. Marketpryce, NOCAP Sports, MOGL and Embassy Social will utilize and build builds upon INFLCR’s global exchange. Previously, local businesses tapped into the company’s local exchange to communicate with athletes from specific institutions.
TECHNOLOGY
ceoworld.biz

A Sustainable Plan Toward Profitability

Sustainability and profitability may seem challenging to balance in business, but ESG efforts often translate into improved employee morale and healthier bottom lines. But successfully doing well by doing good means sharing a well-communicated plan with the entire company. If you need to start incorporating sustainable, responsible corporate practices, here are a few places to start.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

4 Strategies to Help Your Company Stay Ahead of the Competition

Everyone in the consumer packaged goods industry is well aware that consumer behaviors and trends can change at a rate that can be hard to keep up with, and while no one could have predicted the dramatic changes that 2020 ushered in for the world. The pet industry reached a historic high of $103 billion, and fueled by heightened consumer interest in products targeting immunity and overall wellness, pet supplement sales skyrocketed by 21% in 2020 to reach nearly $800 million, according to Packaged Facts. Then, The Brainy Insights also reported the global pet supplements market is expected to continue to grow to $9.65 billion by 2030. So, for our pet nutrition and care brands at H&H Group, Zesty Paws and Solid Gold Pet, this meant we absolutely needed to make note of these trends, stay innovative and curious, and remain one step ahead of our competitors.
PET SERVICES

