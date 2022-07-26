Caught on camera: Bridge buckles in scorching heat

www.cnn.com
Sal Hernandez
2d ago
I'm not a bridge expert or engineer but I really don't think that heat can do that to a bridge,I could be wrong. my thought on this, probably wasn't built right from the beginning plus I'm sure wear and tear and poor maintenance had something to do with it.
20
Danny Harris
2d ago
If it in fact buckled, it was built wrong but you can’t believe anything from them. Should change their name to SNN (Socialist News Network).
16
Stilgar
3d ago
Buckles from heat? I think not! Buckles because they can't build ANY3that doesn't break or fall down
17
