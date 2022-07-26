ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Caught on camera: Bridge buckles in scorching heat

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 30

Sal Hernandez
2d ago

I'm not a bridge expert or engineer but I really don't think that heat can do that to a bridge,I could be wrong. my thought on this, probably wasn't built right from the beginning plus I'm sure wear and tear and poor maintenance had something to do with it.

Reply(1)
20
Danny Harris
2d ago

If it in fact buckled, it was built wrong but you can’t believe anything from them. Should change their name to SNN (Socialist News Network).

Reply
16
Stilgar
3d ago

Buckles from heat? I think not! Buckles because they can't build ANY3that doesn't break or fall down

Reply
17
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Bridge#Heatwave#Fujian Province#Caught On Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy