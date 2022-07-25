Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
Ford Motor Company F is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close today (July 27). The heavily beaten-down stock was trading more than 3% higher heading into the event but remains down over 50% from the Jan. 13, 52-week high of $25.87. When the legacy-turning-electric vehicle...
Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
Apple edged Wall Street estimates for its fiscal third quarter, but its results revealed the negative impact of supply shortages and shutdowns in China and other challenges as the tech giant navigates the post-pandemic landscape.
Revenue inched up 2% from a year ago to $83 billion, while earnings per diluted share were at $1.20, down from $1.30 in the comparable period in 2021. Wall Street analysts had been expecting earnings of $1.16 and revenue of $82.8 billion.
Shares in Apple ticked up 3% in after-hours trading after the results. Executives are expected to offer guidance...
Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $45.30 million from the same...
Carrier Global CARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $229.00 million from the same...
July 28 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) lowered its full-year sales forecast and missed estimates for second-quarter results on Thursday as demand for its chips used in personal computers cools off from pandemic highs.
OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Univest Financial UVSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univest Financial missed estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $3.48 million from the same...
Evans Bancorp EVBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evans Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $104 thousand from the same...
CMS Energy CMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CMS Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same...
Northrop Grumman NOC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northrop Grumman missed estimated earnings by 0.66%, reporting an EPS of $6.06 versus an estimate of $6.1. Revenue was down $350.00 million from the same...
Hayward Holdings HAYW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hayward Holdings missed estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was up $35.04 million from the same...
MYR Group MYRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MYR Group reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $58.54 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
United Rentals URI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 21.67%, reporting an EPS of $7.86 versus an estimate of $6.46. Revenue was up $484.00 million from the same...
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Carpenter Tech CRS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carpenter Tech missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $142.20 million from the same...
