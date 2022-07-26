ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebec County, ME

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RaZf_0gswriJ400

A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.

Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon , Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.

A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl.

He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.

Additional documents which include details of how the girl was killed have been ordered impounded by a judge.

While Brooke’s death was initially considered suspicious, it was ruled a homicide on 20 July after an autopsy was completed by the state medical examiner .

Investigators said a red 2010 Chevrolet Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate was stolen from the McLaughlin house on 18 July, which was found the next day in the nearby town of Wayne.

The suspect was arrested by Maine state police on Saturday and taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

According to the suspect’s social media, the teens were in a relationship since February this year.

Brooke had just completed seventh grade at the Maranacook Middle School and was remembered as a “kind, loving, very thoughtful and strong” person.

The victim’s mother, in an emotional Facebook post, sought justice for her daughter. “I love you my beautiful angel... fly high baby girl... my heart is broken but I’m trying my hardest Brooke Mclaughlin... mom loves you forever and justice will be served... you will always be mom’s everything,” Ms Maclaughlin wrote.

Brooke’s death was announced to the community by school superintendent Jay Charette on Thursday.

“Although we don’t know the circumstances of this tragic event we are working with various agencies to offer our support in a timely and appropriately sensitive manner to our students and staff given the nature of this tragedy,” Mr Charette said.

Comments / 13

Mandi Butler
2d ago

This is so heartbreaking. Both are so young and so much potential and life ahead of them. I feel so bad for their families and friends.

Reply
9
Common Sense
2d ago

Sure hope that 15 year old killer gets tried as an ADULT!!! Otherwise once he turns 18 his criminal record gets cleared!!!

Reply
8
Debbie Ennis
2d ago

kids these days in their Teens dress for 20 , rush to grow up , and think their adults and know everything , it's very Sad !! this will be a HUGE regret for the rest of his life ( if that's what you wanna call it ) crack down on kids and guns , they ruin it for those who carry legally and live legally !

Reply(3)
4
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Boy accused of killing Mount Vernon girl has been identified

MOUNT VERNON, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General on Monday identified the boy accused of killing 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon. Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder in the case. He and McLaughlin reportedly knew each other, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
WMTW

Body of missing Maine boater recovered

ROXBURY, Maine — Maine Wardens say they have recovered the body of a missing fisherman in Roxbury. The Maine Warden Service says Thomas Averill, 55, went fishing alone Tuesday night on Ellis Pond in a 14-foot boat. Just before 8 p.m., people on shore noticed the boat was empty...
ROXBURY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
County
Kennebec County, ME
City
South Portland, ME
City
Wayne, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, ME
City
Waterville, ME
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
Q106.5

15-Year-Old Accused of Killing a Mt. Vernon Girl is Identified

The identity of a 15-year-old accused of killing a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon has been revealed in court. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aiden Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder. He made a court appearance in Waterville on Monday and is currently being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities ask for help locating a missing man

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s office is asking for help locating a missing man. Chase Harriman, 18, was last seen July 20. Harriman has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′6″ and weighs about 130 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. Harriman...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Maine State Police#Violent Crime#Portland Press Herald#Chevrolet#The Mclaughlin House
wabi.tv

Vehicle catches fire blocking northbound traffic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -According to Maine State Police, the passing lane is now open but traffic is backed up. The incident happened at 5:50 am at mile marker 179 Northbound. The fire is out and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fire started by cell phone charger

ORRINGTON- The State Fire Marshall’s Office says a fire in Orrington Saturday that destroyed a home was accidental. The Orrington Fire Department responded to the scene on Island View Drive just before 7:00 pm. A resident of the home told us that all family members got out safely but...
ORRINGTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy