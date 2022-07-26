Input meetings set for Wednesday on downtown bar rules

Greenville officials have scheduled three public forums for Wednesday to gather more input on ordinance changes that would allow more bars to operate downtown.

The city announced on Monday that the first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Two additional meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Third Floor Gallery of City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. The agenda will be the same for each meeting.

Representatives of the Planning and Development Services Department will lead the meetings to share updates on the proposed changes to an ordinance that prohibits new bars from locating within 500 feet of existing bars, a city news release said. Participants also will be able to share input on the proposals.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 on April 19 to recommend approving changes that suspend the 500-foot rule within a designated section of the downtown area if the new business followed rules dictating the building’s space, hours of operations and security requirements.

The district where the new rules would apply extends south from First Street to 12th Street and west from Reade and Evans streets to South Pitt Street and the CSX rail line, according to staff.

The planning commission also recommended the City Council seek additional input from downtown businesses and residents after a property owner complained he wasn’t invited to earlier meetings to discuss the change. Members of Uptown Greenville, a group that promotes events and businesses in the downtown area, sent a letter saying more input was needed.

One of the co-owners of the Hilton Garden Inn, which broke ground on Evans Street in January, also sent a letter to the city asking that the amendment be reconsidered.

The council voted unanimously in May to postpone action on the item until August to allow for further input. The council does not meet in July.

The 500-foot rule was implemented in 2010 following the shooting deaths of two men outside a Fifth Street nightclub. Twenty-six bars were open in the downtown area at the time, and police responded to frequent calls involving fights, weapons and underage drinking, according to previous reporting by The Daily Reflector.

City staff started discussing the changes late in 2020 after several people inquired about selling alcohol as part of another business venture, such as a vintage record and used books shop, Planning and Development Services Director Thomas Barnett said at the April planning board meeting, but the businesses would have to be classified as bars. The Greenville City Council directed staff in November 2020 to work on changing the rule to allow more businesses to locate in the area.

Council member Marion Blackburn posted a notice about the input sessions on social media last week and distributed an email Sunday urging residents to attend the sessions.

“The current ordinances have kept our downtown fun and safe for all ages, any time, day and night,” Blackburn said in the email. “They have successfully opened the door for shops, offices, restaurants and other businesses to thrive there. Bars serving a small percentage of food can always locate downtown, plus, our existing private bars are not at risk. Under the current ordinances, they can operate as they always have. Let’s keep our downtown fun and safe!”

Monday’s news release said Wednesday’s meetings will allow staff to make any other necessary adjustments to the amendment before taking the item back to the City Council for consideration.

Prior to Monday’s notice, the city distributed a mass email to stakeholders who had previously participated in discussions about the issue, spokesman Brock Letchworth said.