Heavy losses in capital markets worldwide delivered another blow to New Jersey’s public worker pension fund, which lost more than $3 billion on investments in April and May. The fund’s total market value dropped to $91.5 billion as of May 31 after rising to nearly $100 billion by the end of 2021, according to a state Division of Investment report released Wednesday. That amounted to a loss of more than 6% this year through the end May after a decline of nearly $3 billion on investments in the first quarter.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO