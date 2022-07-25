9 of Greenwich Village’s Oldest Restaurants

On one of those summer days so hot and thick that the brain goes into standby mode, I duck gratefully into Harry’s Table, the Cipriani-branded Italophile snack shop and grocery at Waterline Square. As I browse the display of three-inch-thick steaks and the vitrine of pies and meringues, I realize that I’m witnessing the outcome of one of the biggest, longest, and most bitterly fought-over real-estate sagas of the last half-century. It’s a sprawling, multi-season series with a panoply of characters that ranges from neighborhood nudniks to a future president. The world’s tallest tower! A teetering highway! Strong-armed mayors! Sinkholes of debt! A new city named for—you guessed it—Trump! The tale has been told as a prequel to the MAGA administration, a chronicle of chaos, cons, and spurious claims of victory. But you can also see it, less operatically, as a slow-burn lesson in disappointment, the triumph of low expectations, and the danger of good intentions.

