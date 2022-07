On the topic of golf television, David Hills says there is good news and there is bad news. The bad news? Golf television is dying. And the good news? He’s here to save it. The legendary sports television producer (and longtime EP of Fox Sports) has invested a considerable amount of energy into golf television in the months since taking a job as a broadcast consultant for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He, alongside an experienced team of producers and television professionals, has been responsible for taking the nascent sports league’s broadcast off the ground floor. And after many hours of careful consideration, it brings him no joy to report that golf television is headed for catastrophe.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO