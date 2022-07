Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for five counties, including Clayton County. The proclamation allows the counties to use state resources to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather. The proclamation also covers Allamakee, Harrison, Shelby and Winneshiek counties. A release states that the proclamation also activates a loan program for qualifying residents. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants are available for home or car repairs, the replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

CLAYTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO