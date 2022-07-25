Chemtool releases report detailing emissions released during massive 2021 fire

Officers with the Darlington Police Department responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman at the Pecatonica River Trails campgrounds on Wednesday around 1:35 pm. Other campers called 911 after observing 37 year old William Breen allegedly physically assaulting a woman he was camping with. According to a report, when fisherman on the opposite side of the river observed this and told Breen to stop, Breen got in his car and drove to the other side of the river where he allegedly intended to assault them as well. Officers arrived at the scene and Breen fled, jumped in the river, and came out on the other side of the river where he was met by other responding officers and was arrested. Breen remains jailed on multiple tentative charges, including attempted strangulation, OWI-4th offense, and reckless endangerment.

