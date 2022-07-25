ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Park National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) _ Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $34.3 million in its second...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrier Global Q2 Earnings

Carrier Global CARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $229.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Park National Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: TriMas Q2 Earnings

TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trinity Industries Q2 Earnings

Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $45.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Insights

United Rentals URI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 21.67%, reporting an EPS of $7.86 versus an estimate of $6.46. Revenue was up $484.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Investopedia

Facebook (Meta) Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Monthly active people (MAP) came in at 3.7 billion, matching analysts' forecasts. MAP measures the size of Meta's user base across its entire family of products. The company monetizes that user base through the sale of ad space on its platforms. Meta's revenue declined YOY for the first time in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Valley National Earnings Preview

Valley National VLY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Valley National will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29. Valley National bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Evans Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Evans Bancorp EVBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evans Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $104 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Align Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights

Align Tech ALGN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Align Tech missed estimated earnings by 12.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $2.28. Revenue was down $41.45 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pitney Bowes Shares Drop As Q2 Earnings Falls Short

Pitney Bowes Inc PBI reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $871.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $897.97 million. Global Ecommerce revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $394 million, Presort services increased 3% to $139 million, and SendTech Solutions declined 2% to $339 million. Total costs and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Orion Gr Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Orion Gr Hldgs ORN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $48.70 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CMS Energy Q2 Earnings

CMS Energy CMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CMS Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy