It’s Shark Week and the Shreveport Shark Week House Is Back!

Shark Week: The Podcast, goes behind the scenes with stars of the Shark Week special Dawn of the Monster Mako, underwater filmmaker and shark expert Joe Romeiro & marine biologist and cinematographer Lauren Romeiro. Host Luke Tipple chats with the newly married shark couple about the differences between makos and swordfish, the elusive nature of the adult mako shark, and the footage caught by deep water cameras that can go up to 3000 feet underwater. The experts share their shark safety while searching the depths around the ancient island of the archipelago.

ANIMALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO