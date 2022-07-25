It’s Shark Week and the Shreveport Shark Week House Is Back!

When an Alabama family set out to wrangle a big fish for the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the last thing they expected was to see a rare spotted eagle ray come flopping into their boat. April Jones, along with her son, husband and father-in-law, were fishing off the...
Talk about the catch of a lifetime. A fisherman in Texas reeled in a massive alligator snapping turtle while he was celebrating Father’s Day. Justin Broomhall, 25, of Longview, Texas, was fishing for catfish at Lake Cherokee that Sunday evening, around 7:30 p.m., with his 3-year-old son Lakestine, his dad Michael Broomhall, Sr., and his fiancé’s dad, James Elliott.
Talk about a close encounter. This past weekend, April Jones and her family were partaking in the Deep See Fishing Rodeo near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Things were looking pretty bleak for the family, and not overly eventful, until one jaw dropping event took place that could’ve possibly turned deadly.
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
The body of a small, dead great white shark has been found on a beach in a village in Long Island, New York. A local resident found the shark, which measured between seven and eight feet long, on the morning of July 20 in Quogue. After investigating pictures from the...
The 22-installment ”Air Jaws“ premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on Discovery and discovery+. Discovery Channel’s Shark Week returns Sunday night for its 34th year, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at an incredible moment from one of its most jaw-dropping programs — “Air Jaws: Top Guns.”
On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
One year after getting attacked during a Shark Week stunt, Jackass star Sean McInerney, a.k.a. Poopies, was back in the water and facing his fears. The stuntman returned to the open waters for a special that aired Sunday in which he and his Jackass crew swam with some of the ocean’s fiercest predators.
Shark Week: The Podcast, goes behind the scenes with stars of the Shark Week special Dawn of the Monster Mako, underwater filmmaker and shark expert Joe Romeiro & marine biologist and cinematographer Lauren Romeiro. Host Luke Tipple chats with the newly married shark couple about the differences between makos and swordfish, the elusive nature of the adult mako shark, and the footage caught by deep water cameras that can go up to 3000 feet underwater. The experts share their shark safety while searching the depths around the ancient island of the archipelago.
Comments / 0