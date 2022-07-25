ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

It’s Shark Week and the Shreveport Shark Week House Is Back!

magic1029fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey decorate their house several times a year and really go all...

www.magic1029fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time

Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week
Discovery

Shark Week: The Podcast – The Epic Battles Between Swordfish and Mako Sharks

Shark Week: The Podcast, goes behind the scenes with stars of the Shark Week special Dawn of the Monster Mako, underwater filmmaker and shark expert Joe Romeiro & marine biologist and cinematographer Lauren Romeiro. Host Luke Tipple chats with the newly married shark couple about the differences between makos and swordfish, the elusive nature of the adult mako shark, and the footage caught by deep water cameras that can go up to 3000 feet underwater. The experts share their shark safety while searching the depths around the ancient island of the archipelago.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy