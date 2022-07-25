ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflict Resolution Resources

If a graduate student experiences conflict with a faculty member, their mentor/advisor, or a teaching assistant (TA), we first encourage students to speak directly to that person and utilize good communication...

Collaborative Research to Support Aging-in-Place

More than one-third of Americans were 55+ as of 2019 and as the U.S. population is aging the mindset of older adults is changing as well. More than 80% of older adults are interested in “aging-in-place”, that is, in staying in their current residence as they grow older. However, residences often need significant modifications to support safe and successful aging-in-place. While there are specific standards and guidance addressing the accessibility of large residential buildings, there is less guidance for smaller, multi-family units (duplex, triplex, etc.), sometimes referred to as “middle density” homes. What could physically be done to those residences to allow individuals to stay in their homes longer?
Auburn to open applications for summer, fall 2023 on Aug. 1

After receiving another record number of applicants for this fall, Auburn University will open its application season for next year’s summer and fall semesters on Aug. 1. Applications can be submitted at that time online or through the Common App system—a powerful, online college application platform that serves more than 3 million applicants, teachers, counselors and advisors throughout the nation and world.
Auburn’s Tiger Takeoff program showcases leadership, academic offerings to underrepresented high school seniors

Auburn University and the Office of Inclusion and Diversity, or OID, in collaboration with the Division of Enrollment Management, concluded another successful Tiger Takeoff, where underrepresented rising seniors from across the state visited campus to learn more about the university and meet their potential future classmates. Auburn strives to create...
Former Auburn University trustee Michael McCartney passes away

Michael McCartney, a former Auburn University trustee who contributed generously and extensively to his alma mater for decades, passed away Monday. He was 88. A 1957 Auburn University civil engineering graduate, McCartney served as president pro tempore for five of his 14 years on the Board of Trustees, was a founding director and longtime president of the Tigers Unlimited Foundation and served in leadership roles with the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.
Auburn School of Aviation leaders discuss state of aviation industry, university’s role in feeding pipeline

The country’s aviation industry is currently experiencing a substantial staffing shortage, from pilots and airport staff to mechanics and management personnel. Leaders from Auburn’s School of Aviation—James Witte, department chair, and James Birdsong, aviation program coordinator and winner of the 2020 Alumni Undergraduate Teaching Excellence Award—recently discussed the state of the industry, how the situation developed and what leading national programs like Auburn are doing to help feed the pipeline with qualified professionals who are ready to make an immediate impact after graduation.
