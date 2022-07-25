Conflict Resolution Resources

More than one-third of Americans were 55+ as of 2019 and as the U.S. population is aging the mindset of older adults is changing as well. More than 80% of older adults are interested in “aging-in-place”, that is, in staying in their current residence as they grow older. However, residences often need significant modifications to support safe and successful aging-in-place. While there are specific standards and guidance addressing the accessibility of large residential buildings, there is less guidance for smaller, multi-family units (duplex, triplex, etc.), sometimes referred to as “middle density” homes. What could physically be done to those residences to allow individuals to stay in their homes longer?

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO