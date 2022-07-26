A Walk in the Park: Wildwood Park on the rise

To spend time at Wildwood Park is to forget that you are tucked away in a slice of calmness within a town of 95,000, just off the busy thoroughfare that is Greenville Boulevard.

The foliage and tree cover help muffle the sound of cars whipping past not far away. The still water of the lake encircled by a walking path is a slice of nature that brings thoughts of a remote getaway despite being just minutes from the bustling college town.

What Wildwood Park offers is a wildlife escape with plenty to do. Kayak ramps and floating docks offer an entry point onto the waterway, nearby covered pavilions provide shade and a place to enjoy lunch or a quiet view, while various camping plots allow visitors to unpack and stay awhile.

“It’s peaceful out here,” said Candace Whitaker, a nurse taking classes at East Carolina. “I like that I can go for a run and it feels like I’m on a hike somewhere. ... You somehow forget you’re in a busy town in eastern North Carolina.”

Written in large font on the side of an equipment rental structure under one of the pavilions are the words Rested, Replenished and Reconnected.

Spot on.

A trip down the natural-surface walking trail revealed countless birds chirping and whistling songs, while squirrels raced through bushes and trees during a recent pleasant day along the 1.5-mile path. One man even went for a swim off of the sand beach near the boat slips, following a walk from his campsite.

Gary Fenton, the Wildwood Park resource coordinator, said that what the park currently offers is just the initial phase of what is to be a bold project with an even bolder vision.

“What you see there today only represents the beginning of what will evolve into a truly creative, dynamic and impactful attraction for eastern North Carolina,” he said.

Only about half of the park’s 365 acres is situated on the east side of Greenville Boulevard. The other 180 acres sit on the west side, including the westernmost point, just across a creek from River Park North’s easternmost point.

Those working to improve and expand the amenities of the park have plenty of opportunities for trail connections — including a trail to nearby River Park North — while a stream offers a connection to the Tar River for those seeking adventure on the water.

What visitors to the park are able to enjoy now is just the start of an extensive plan that will give outdoor enthusiasts a number of options ranging from hiking and biking to boating and playing.

When Don Octigan, director of recreation and parks, took over his current role in April 2021 he had a firm help draft a development plan that included substantial community feedback with the goal of learning what users of the park would like to see.

A playground for kids stood out, and a rest area for adults is another often-requested item.

What resulted was an ambitious plan that would make Wildwood Park a premier destination for many. That plan includes designing and constructing mountain bike trails as well as a bicycle skills course and BMX pump track, currently under construction.

The walking trail, which isn’t yet fully connected around the lake, is planned to become a full loop that will include sections of boardwalks and bridges. Also, plans for an observation tower will be located in the lake.

And to help accommodate children, a playground is in the works along with restroom facilities and shelter improvements.

“The whole purpose was to make a lot of goals and to have water sports and recreational outdoor opportunities,” Octigan said. “We really wanted to activate the area.”

Donor Eddie Smith has been instrumental in helping to move the plan along.

“Eddie’s been a great partner,” Octigan said. “Without his support, the majority of the land purchased wouldn’t be funded.”

Biking competitions could be held at the park as soon as next summer. The mountain bike trail will be six miles long, enough for the minimum of five miles required for competition. Many designs have been completed and construction on the various projects will begin next month.

The plan is for everything to be finished and operational by summer 2023.

“This is a fun project,” Octigan said. “The main benefactor of the park is the community and we want them to get a chance to use it at its fullest potential.”