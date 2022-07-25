ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

WSFS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported net income of $60.7 million in...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Boeing Q2 Earnings

Boeing BA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Boeing missed estimated earnings by 131.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $317.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks With Payout Ratios Over 100%

Viatris, Altria, and Enbridge are all currently paying more than 5% in dividends. Their high payout ratios, however, could spook risk-averse investors. Cash flow, however, paints a bit of a different picture for these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsfs#Snapshot#Wsfs Financial Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: FirstService Q2 Earnings

FirstService FSV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService missed estimated earnings by 4.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $99.08 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrier Global Q2 Earnings

Carrier Global CARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $229.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 0.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was down $240.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Insights

United Rentals URI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 21.67%, reporting an EPS of $7.86 versus an estimate of $6.46. Revenue was up $484.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trinity Industries Q2 Earnings

Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $45.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy