NORTH VERNON. Ind. – A young man and three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the alleged vandalism of the North Vernon City Park aquatic complex. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) responded to the initial vandalism call at the complex last Saturday morning. Officers reported that motor oil and cat litter had been dumped into the pool area overnight and they were able to pull security camera footage of the event.

NORTH VERNON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO