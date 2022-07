Four Maine Business School alumni recently started as management trainees at Bangor Savings Bank. In this program, they will spend the first six months rotating through all BSB departments, implementing bank projects, working on creating a professional brand and leadership and developing leadership skills. Management trainees also work with David Pease, senior vice president and director of talent, diversity and inclusion, to determine roles in the bank that best match their strengths, interests and passions. Starting in January, these individuals begin technical training in their chosen field. Between March and June, they will be promoted as a professional manager or individual contributor at Bangor Savings Bank.

