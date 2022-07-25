ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Just listed in Rosewood

By Craig Summerall
columbiascrec.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew listing in Rosewood: a dream location paired with a complete remodel...

www.columbiascrec.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Best Tiny Home Builders of 2022

Whether it’s a personal mission toward minimalism, a vacation home in the mountains, or the start of a fledgling rental business, building one of the best tiny homes has some serious appeal. And while many DIYers may think they’re ready to build tiny homes themselves, it often makes more sense to purchase one already complete. But with so many manufacturers on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right builder. Shoppers need to know what to look for and how to choose one of the best tiny-home builders that will fit their needs, especially regarding designs and budget. The following guide will outline which builders to consider and important factors to remember when starting the process of building a tiny home.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

This $37.5 Million LA Estate Converted an Underground Bomb Shelter Into a 1,000-Bottle Wine Cellar

This newly listed Pacific Palisades property has updated nearly everything about the original 1950s estate, including a clever repurposing of its Cold War-era bomb shelter. Dubbed Valley Farm, there are seven bedrooms and 10,000 square feet of living space spread across four structures located on this gated LA compound’s 1.12 acres. It includes a main residence, a two-story pool house, a guest house that doubles as a gym and a temperature-controlled wine cave converted from a bomb shelter. The estate is being listed by Carl Gambino of Compass for $37.5 million, which is more than its asking price of $25.5 million just one year ago, reported the Wall Street Journal.
LOUISIANA STATE
Real Simple

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Adirondack chairs add an instantly cozy feel to any outdoor space, whether you're sitting around an open fire pit or enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch. These deep-seated chairs are unrivaled when it comes to comfort—not to mention durability. To find the best, we tested 20 Adirondack chairs in our Lab and evaluated them based on setup, comfort, support, adjustability, design, durability, and value.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
thespruce.com

The Best Desks for Big and Small Spaces

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A good desk is always useful, whether you telecommute full-time, work from home a couple of days a week, or just need a designated space for bill-pay and emailing.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy