Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he showed up to camp overweight, reportedly drawing the ire of the franchise’s coaching staff. With NFL training camp officially opening for the Buccaneers on Wednesday, it was an important moment for Fournette. Well, it appears he aced the test. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the star running back after his first day of practice, per NFL.com. Here is the reporting from the league’s website.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO