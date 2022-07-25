Proposed packing plant addresses capacity concerns, SDCA says

The sentiment of cattle producers around the country varies and much of it has to do with Mother Nature. Brenda Masek, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association and cattle producer from the Sandhills says the lack of rainfall forced her to liquidate her replacement heifers. She says it was a very difficult decision to make. “But, I’m glad I made those decisions,” she says. “We can’t get sentimental about the cows, we have to get sentimental about the lands that we take care of.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO