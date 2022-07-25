ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Proposed packing plant addresses capacity concerns, SDCA says

By Brownfield Ag News
adastraradio.com
 3 days ago

The president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association says a proposed beef plant in Rapid City would add much-needed processing capacity for the industry. Eric Jennings says...

www.adastraradio.com

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota COVID-19 update: 9 dead, active cases up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, nine people have died since last week, and active cases are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S. population lives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

$830 million; call a tax man, launch into space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The $830 million Mega Millions Jackpot could operate the city of Sioux Falls for just over a year. The fiscal year 2023 proposed operating budget is $646.2 million, so with $830 million, you’d have some left to build a few new city pools, fix more potholes or even build a baseball stadium.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Gas prices, inflation bear brunt of blame for dip in South Dakota tourism numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota’s second-largest industry – tourism – is seeing a dip from the record high in 2021, but it’s still going strong. “It’s been an interesting season,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota’s Secretary of Tourism. “So, we’re coming off of 2021 – that was absolutely crazy – and I think this year we’re seeing a little bit of what I would call ‘evening-out’ of tourism.”
RAPID CITY, SD
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

West River Electric is experiencing an outage in the Rapid Valley area

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, West River Electric experienced a power outage in the late morning in the Rapid Valley area. Crews were dispatched and located the source of the outage. Robert Raker from West River Electric said, ” Someone had dug into a line. Someone was digging and hit a line which caused the outage. Please remember to call 811 before you dig. It’s important with all this digging and construction going on, that people get these lines located. Otherwise, this is the stuff that happens. Their lack of calling 811 caused 490 people to be without electricity.”
RAPID VALLEY, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Black Hills: High Median Age, Growing Elderly Share of Population Mean Less Impact of Forest Conservation on Jobs?

Population changes in the Black Hills could make it easier for the Forest Service to justify changes to forest management that could affect the local economy. The June 2022 Forest Plan Revision Draft Assessment of Socioeconomics (on which the Forest Service is formally taking public comment through August 1) reports that the seven counties in the Black Hills National Forest area of influence (Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer, and Fall River in South Dakota; Crook and Weston in Wyoming) experienced a higher population growth rate than South Dakota, Wyoming, or the United States as a whole. Census data also show that the Black Hills population skews older than the South Dakota, Wyoming, and national medians:
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

South Dakota prison recommendations come with a $608.2 million price tag

(The Center Square) - A consultant recommended 18 new corrections facilities in South Dakota with a price tag of $608.2 million. The DLR Group listed 18 recommendations in a report to the Incarceration Construction Fund Legislative Task Force. Among the projects listed are a new 1,372-bed multi-custody correctional facility to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary. It would cost about $338.5 million and take about 33 months to build, according to the report.
HEALTH
#Plant#Beef#Sdca#Kingsbury Associates#Sirius Realty
adastraradio.com

Weather conditions impacting cattle producer sentiment

The sentiment of cattle producers around the country varies and much of it has to do with Mother Nature. Brenda Masek, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association and cattle producer from the Sandhills says the lack of rainfall forced her to liquidate her replacement heifers. She says it was a very difficult decision to make. “But, I’m glad I made those decisions,” she says. “We can’t get sentimental about the cows, we have to get sentimental about the lands that we take care of.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Is the economic party over in South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two agencies that guide state government’s budgeting process delivered very different forecasts Wednesday. Neither one sounded promising. The governor’s Bureau of Finance and Management cautiously predicted only 0.4% growth in state general fund revenue for the budget year that began July 1.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
amazingmadison.com

South Dakota State Fair announces new contribution to Dakota Events Complex

Photo from South Dakota State Fair Foundation website. The South Dakota State Fair has announced another donation to the new Dakota Events CompleX (or DEX). Agtegra, headquartered in Aberdeen, has committed to donate to the DEX, which is a new, multipurpose livestock and equestrian complex under construction at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former Sanford surgeon Asfora disciplined by SD med board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sanford Health neurosurgeon who was embroiled in a scandal over his own medical devices was reprimanded this month by the South Dakota State Medical Board. Dr. Wilson Asfora was named in a 2016 civil case filed by two of his colleagues, which...
POLITICS
capcity.news

Contracts totaling ~$73M awarded for nine Wyoming construction projects

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded contracts totaling almost $73 million for nine construction projects in the state during its July 21 meeting, according to a Tuesday press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Seven of the contracts were awarded to Wyoming-based companies, while two were...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

106 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota continues to see a need for both foster and adoptive families across the state. Governor Kristi Noem created the Stronger Families Together initiative in May of 2021 in order to encourage South Dakota families to become foster families. Between May of 2021 and May of 2022, 304 families became licensed to foster in South Dakota, exceeding their goal of 300 families.
POLITICS
adastraradio.com

Spotted lanternfly confirmed in Iowa

A sighting of spotted lanternflies has been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says the insect was found in Dallas County earlier this month. The agency says it could have serious impacts on the grape, orchard, nursery, and logging industries. The spotted lanternfly is native to China, India,...
IOWA STATE
adastraradio.com

Food and ag sectors looking to attract young talent

The director of an organization promoting the food and ag industries in southern Minnesota encourages young people to consider a career in agriculture. Sam Ziegler with GreenSeam tells Brownfield fewer people are growing up on the farm, so it’s important for students to look beyond their direct surroundings. “So...
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Custer State Park officials urging visitors be on alert while observing bison during annual rut

CUSTER, S.D. – Under no circumstances is it ever safe to approach large wild animals, including the bison at Custer State Park – and especially during rutting season. From mid-July through the beginning of September, the bison enter their rut, or mating season. Males, or bulls, often are in competition with one another, duking it out as they fight for available females, referred to as cows. According to the National Park Service, male bison are know to mate with multiple females, but they will only mate with the one male.
CUSTER, SD

