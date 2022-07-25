Proposed packing plant addresses capacity concerns, SDCA says

CUSTER, S.D. – Under no circumstances is it ever safe to approach large wild animals, including the bison at Custer State Park – and especially during rutting season. From mid-July through the beginning of September, the bison enter their rut, or mating season. Males, or bulls, often are in competition with one another, duking it out as they fight for available females, referred to as cows. According to the National Park Service, male bison are know to mate with multiple females, but they will only mate with the one male.
