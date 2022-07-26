'No more feebleness': Pelosi in showdown with Beijing over potential Taiwan visit

www.cnn.com
Democrat CULT ??
3d ago
""cold war"" with China????What a joke, the current administration LOVES China, especially the President, favoritism abounds, and the President has just invested (1.7) BILLION dollars in a China energy co., which SHOULD be illegal, and probably is illegal, but noone calls out the present administration or the President himself in court or in the media!!!!!!!??????#^&$
Reply
5
Democrat CULT ??
3d ago
Also, Speaker Pelosi making negative comments about China is the same as making negative comments about Russia, it is just a front, to APPEAR unfriendly, probably agreed to by the three countries.
Reply
4
Chris Williamson
3d ago
Probably best she doesn't go. our current white house leaders are too weak to protect The United States of America from any enemy.
Reply
3
Comments / 9