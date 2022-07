The game had already been over for close to 20 minutes, and Trevor Rogers merely sat at his locker, staring inward. At this point, some introspection might be needed. The Miami Marlins’ left-handed pitcher once again had a rough outing, this time giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks while only completing 3 2/3 innings in an 11-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park to start a four-game series.

