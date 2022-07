One of the most photographed properties in Hawaii will be available for auction next month, giving the next owner a chance to party as much as Justin Bieber did there in 2016. The famous Water Falling Estate in Ninole, Hawaii on the Big Island cost Bieber $10,000 per night and also served as the filming location for Love Island and Ex on the Beach. Thanks to photos from TopTenTealEstateDeals.com, fans can tour the home without needing to empty their bank accounts.

