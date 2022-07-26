LA's Bunny World Foundation Receives $35,000 Grant from Petco

Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - An all-volunteer animal rescue organization that finds homes for hundreds of abandoned domestic rabbits each year received a $35,000 grant from Petco's charitable foundation Tuesday.

The check to Bunny World Foundation was presented at Petco's Pasadena store at 845 S. Arroyo Parkway in support of the foundation's lifesaving work for animals in the greater Los Angeles area.

"Our investment in Bunny World Foundation is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization formerly known as the Petco Foundation.

Lejla Hadzimuratovic, who founded the foundation in 2008 in Los Angeles, said the gift will help the organization during a particularly challenging time, as local shelters are overrun with bunnies that have no place to go after the spring breeding season.

"Bunny World Foundation is deeply honored to be a recipient of the funds designated to assist 700 bunnies rescued from high kill shelters in the greater Los Angeles area during winter/spring of 2022," Hadzimuratovic said.

More information about Bunny World Foundation is available at bunnyworldfoundation.org. More information about Petco Love is available at petcolove.org.