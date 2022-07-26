ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA's Bunny World Foundation Receives $35,000 Grant from Petco

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - An all-volunteer animal rescue organization that finds homes for hundreds of abandoned domestic rabbits each year received a $35,000 grant from Petco's charitable foundation Tuesday.

The check to Bunny World Foundation was presented at Petco's Pasadena store at 845 S. Arroyo Parkway in support of the foundation's lifesaving work for animals in the greater Los Angeles area.

"Our investment in Bunny World Foundation is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization formerly known as the Petco Foundation.

Lejla Hadzimuratovic, who founded the foundation in 2008 in Los Angeles, said the gift will help the organization during a particularly challenging time, as local shelters are overrun with bunnies that have no place to go after the spring breeding season.

"Bunny World Foundation is deeply honored to be a recipient of the funds designated to assist 700 bunnies rescued from high kill shelters in the greater Los Angeles area during winter/spring of 2022," Hadzimuratovic said.

More information about Bunny World Foundation is available at bunnyworldfoundation.org. More information about Petco Love is available at petcolove.org.

Related
invisiblepeople.tv

WATCH the Horrible Reality of Los Angeles’s Homeless Sweeps

This video is personal. Through USC’s Street Medicine team, we met Monica, who lost both of her legs three months ago. You can watch her video here. While trying to connect with Monica, we learned from one of her friends that sanitation workers would sweep the area the next day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larchmont Chronicle

Treat your lawn to ‘lasagna’ … and save water as you do

The bittersweet signs of change in water usage are here. Since water restrictions were implemented on June 1 across Southern California, dying lawns are screaming for a city-wide change in mindset and landscaping. Look around; the dead grass is proof that lawns are not a sustainable reality for our climate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

22 Free Things To Do in L.A. Before Summer is Over

Feeling like you didn’t get out enough this summer? Were you a hermit crab secretly longing to be a social butterfly? Don’t fret. Change is possible. There are still plenty of free things to do in Los Angeles between now and the turn to fall. And if you need to play catch-up, below is the list for you. Hope you find something to spark adventure.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Changes could be coming to LA's eviction moratorium

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles renters who have been relying on the city's COVID-19 eviction moratorium for the last two years could see changes, with several City Council members signaling an intent Wednesday to discuss refining or possibly ending the moratorium. Councilman John Lee, the only council member to vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Los Angeles, CA — 30 Top Places!

Los Angeles, also known as the City of Angels or LA, is a gorgeous metropolis in Southern California. It is home to an impressive array of dining choices, perfectly suiting your every craving, appetite, diet, and budget. You can find eateries offering a laid-back ambiance for a leisurely morning, spots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For August 2022

You may have seen that a few weeks ago we published a handy list of things to do with kids in Los Angeles for the summer. In the course of researching that post, I became ultra familiar with the ticketing policies for kids and toddlers at regional cultural institutions and botanic gardens. Turns out, there are quite a few offering gratis admission for the little ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lincoln Heights family left homeless by apartment fire gets an online assist

Strangers have marshaled their resources to help a Lincoln Heights family left homeless by a fire.The Benitez family, which was left living in a tent outside the apartment that was destroyed by fire recently, now has a roof over their heads thanks to a Gofundme set up by Sacred Heart Church. The online fundraiser raised more than $25,000."The numbers have just been pretty incredible and we never imagined to get that much help," Gabriel Benitez said. "We just want to appreciate everyone that's watching, that's donated, that we're really thankful of everything."The family's plight, already devastating due to a fire in the apartment they lived in for 19 years, was made even worse by the housing crisis in Los Angeles. The apartment they lived in was rent-controlled at $1,000 a month, and it is near impossible to find anything to rent for $1,500 or less.With the donated funds, the Benitez family and their dogs have been able to move into a nearby motel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
